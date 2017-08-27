Each passing day shows Orioles, new shortstop Tim Beckham are rubbing off on each other

On a weekend when the Orioles are wearing fluorescent uniforms and fancy shoes, the man whose arrival earlier this month signifies the club's growing transition toward the youth and personality Players Weekend represents has been at the heart of an improbable series win in Boston.

Shortstop Tim Beckham, who's wearing "Swaggy T" across his back this weekend, hit a three-run home run to break open the Orioles' 7-0 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday and continue his strong impression with the club that acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31.

He's brought more than just a hot bat, but an energy that the flagging team was lacking a month ago.

“Obviously, he’s been great in a short sampling," manager Buck Showalter said. "He’s fit in pretty seamlessly. You can tell he wants to take advantage of this fresh start with some people that he knows we’re in need of what he brings.”

"I think he's doing a lot more than anybody expected him to do coming over here," added Kevin Gausman, the Orioles' starter who benefited from Beckham's blast. "We've played against him a lot. He's obviously playing with his hair on fire right now. It's really exciting to watch.”

Beckham's home run, albeit in a 1-for-5 game overall, brought his batting line to .396/.413/.698 with six home runs since joining the Orioles on Aug. 1. The Orioles had 21 extra-base hits from their shortstops in the four months before his trade. Beckham has 18 in 24 games.

Even with his six errors committed, he's been among the best players in the game over that span in place of injured shortstop J.J. Hardy. Combined with the rest of the youth at the heart of the Orioles lineup — third baseman Manny Machado, second baseman Jonathan Schoop and left fielder Trey Mancini — Beckham seems to be swinging the balance from a team that's still veteran-laden into one that has a refreshing amount of youthful exuberance.

"It just seems like he fits in really well," Gausman said. "You see him and Schoopy and Manny kind of joking around in the infield. That's something that Manny and Schoopy have always done. I think he kind of fits in really good. Anytime you see a guy have success and have big hit after big hit for your team, you're excited for him."

"It’s been really fun," Beckham said. "We’re playing winning baseball, and when you’re winning everything’s better. It makes the clubhouse more loose, makes our guys on the field play more loose, and we’re relaxed and we’re playing good ball now.”

His youth and energy notwithstanding, Beckham's impact with the Orioles has been undeniable. Despite walking just three times, he's hitting plenty to justify his role as the leadoff hitter, which has allowed Showalter to put center fielder Adam Jones at cleanup. And by almost any measure, Beckham has been a huge asset. Entering Saturday's game, he was worth 1.6 wins above replacement (WAR) according to FanGraphs this month, and 1.8 WAR according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Beckham said some of the team's success has come because of the flow this new-look lineup has shown.

"We have a pretty put-together lineup," he said. "One through nine can bang the ball around the ballpark and when we’re on, it’s fun to watch and fun to be a part of. It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound. If we come to the park, and we’re ready to hit, we’re going to swing it that day."

His role atop the lineup is one he cherishes, especially considering his swing-away approach is one the Orioles have encouraged.

"I like batting leadoff," Beckham said. "You can set the tone with the first at-bat of the game. That’s something I like to do. If I see a pitch up I can drive, I take an aggressive hack at it. We’re an aggressive lineup, and we don’t want to let a fastball pass, so we’re going to be swinging out of the chute.”

