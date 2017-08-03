Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham making speedy impression with new club

Tim Beckham came to the Orioles earlier this week with a good number of questions about the 27-year-old former No. 1 pick's career to this point, but there's one he simply hasn't been able to figure on his own: how to get his helmet to stay on his head.

He joked after losing his lid twice Wednesday that extra padding didn't work with the Tampa Bay Rays either, and that a chinstrap might be in order. But as long as the rest of his time is like his first two games in Baltimore, someone will be more than happy to bring it to him.

Beckham had a double and a triple to drive in two runs Wednesday, which gave him two straight multihit games since the Orioles acquired him from the Rays on Monday.

His excitement to be in Baltimore has been palpable these two games, but manager Buck Showalter said the fact that he's played under control while trying to impress these first two games has been encouraging.

"He did a good job under control — when's the right time to [stretch a triple?]" Showalter said. "With one out, make them make a good throw there. He made a great read early on a line drive to third base. A lot of people get doubled off on that.

"But I think as you get older — everybody seems to think that Tim's been playing ... what is he, 27 now? You start grasping some of those things. We think the timing is good for him to get where he's capable of getting, and we have, obviously a good opportunity for him."

Beckham said it's "been a wild one" these past few days, but things are going well in Baltimore.

"I'm happy to be here, happy they believe in me and we've got a great club here, man," he said. "Great club. I love the energy. I love the team camaraderie in here. It's going to be a fun ride."

Given he's collected four hits in his first two games and scored twice Tuesday, it could be expected Beckham's hot start might help him settle in. But he said he doesn't want to put much thought in that.

"I just want to continue to see the ball, play my game and do what I can to help the club," Beckham said.

One of those aspects is his speed, with three extra-base hits including a rare triple in these parts. The Orioles had six triples on the season entering Wednesday. Beckham now has four.

"I know I can run," Beckham said." I know I can bring energy to the club. And if it hits that right-center gap and touches wall, I expect to be on third. Anything to bring some energy and get my club going. I'm just doing what I can."

His own favorite part of playing for the Orioles so far is being flanked by third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the infield.

“It's going to be some fun, man," Beckham said. "I think the Baltimore Orioles fans have a lot to look forward to."

