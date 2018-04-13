Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman's early exit in 7-3 loss to Red Sox raises concerns

Chris Tillman’s early exit on Friday night at Fenway Park left the Orioles looking for answers. Manager Buck Showalter knows how hard Tillman works in between starts, catcher Caleb Joseph thought Tillman’s arsenal of pitches was crisp, and Tillman himself said he felt healthy and thought his delivery mechanics had improved over his last start.

So what gives? Tillman -- the anchor of of the Orioles’ starting rotation for four-year stretch from 2013 to ‘16 -- isn’t right, and he hasn’t been since a nagging shoulder landed him on the disabled list late in the 2016 season.

In Friday night’s series opener against the Red Sox, Tillman suffered his shortest outing of this young season in the Orioles’ 7-3 loss to division-leading Boston, unable to record an out in the third inning three batters in, and for the most park looked completely out of whack.

As a result, the division-leading Red Sox improved to 11-2 while the Orioles lost for the third time in four games to slip to 5-9.

Despite hit success pitching in an Orioles uniform, despite team’s faith that Tillman had shaken last year’s struggles when they signed him to a minor league deal in February, Tillman won’t assume his rotation spot isn’t in jeopardy, knowing he has to find a way to get better results.

“I’ve got to get better, period,” Tillman said. “I’m not happy with the way it’s going and I just have to get better. It’s not fair to the team. It’s not fair to the bullpen. I need to pick these guys up pretty shortly, and it’s got to happen now. I want to pitch better. I have to.”

When the Orioles signed Tillman to a one-year, $3 million deal during spring training, they did so because they believed the right-hander had put last season’s struggles in the past. The team didn’t consummate an agreement until arriving at a figure it would be comfortable buying out on Tillman if he struggled extensively out of the gate.

Tillman allowed 10 of the 16 batters he faced to reach base, giving up six runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. Perhaps worse than that pitching line was Tillman’s pitch chart, which displayed an incredible lack of command. He fell behind in the count to 9 of 16 batters and struggled working from behind.

“I’ve seen all the work that he and [pitching coach] Roger [McDowell] and [bullpen coach] Alan [Mills] and everybody all season do,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “When you get to a point like that, a guy who’s had success like he’s had, there’s some other answers there. We’ve got to find them, solve them, because we need to him to pitch better than that.

“… You keep thinking if he could get a good start under his belt and then take off, because we know what he’s capable of,” Showalter added. “But physically he feels fine. There’s a lot more going on there than just mechanics.”

Friday’s outing marked Tillman’s shortest outing since Aug. 3, when he also lasted two-plus innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks.

But Tillman’s ERA is now 11.91 three starts into the season. He hasn’t won a decision since May 7 last season, going a franachise-record 21 straight starts without a win. He has allowed 22 hits and 10 walks over 11 1/3 innings this season for a 2.82 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched).

“I felt like my last start was worse mechanically than this one,” Tillman said. “It comes down to execution. When you miss with the first one, you’ve got to try to get back into the count and you fight an uphill battle at that point, especially against a team like this. You’ve got to stay ahead and work with the count in your favor.”

Since 2016, his fastball velocity has steadily declined — his four-seamer averaged 89.6 mph on Friday — which isn’t a major concern if he can execute his other pitches effectively, which Tillman has been unable to do this season.

He pitched mainly with his fastball Friday, never finding his feel for the pitch, and leading to some sharply hit balls by the Red Sox. Of the 13 pitches Boston batters put in play, four of them were hit with exit velocities of 104 mph or higher. In 57 pitches, Tillman induced just two swinging strikes.

“I know the results aren’t there,” catcher Caleb Joseph said. “You’re looking for that one ground ball, first and third with one out to turn a double play, and get you out of the inning and get some momentum going his way. A lot of it’s confidence. A lot of the game is confidence. Hitting defense, pitching. When you pitch with confidence, it seems like good things happen and so you’ve got to find a way to get Chris some confidence. It’s not as bad as it seems out there, I guess. It doesn’t make sense. The stuff is there. Limit the mistakes, get ahead of guys and try and find some luck here and there.”

Tillman has had success against the Red Sox in his career, entering the night 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 21 career starts against them. He was also 5-1 with a 2.39 ERA in nine career starts at Fenway Park

The most damaging hit off Tillman wasn’t a good one – Eduardo Núñez’s three-run homer over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox up 4-1 in the first inning had a hit percentage of just 49 percent. It came after Tillman issued a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts, a one-out single to Mitch Moreland, a sacrifice fly to J.D. Martinez and a double to Rafael Devers.

Nunez’s at bat offered a good microcosm of how Tillman struggled. His first pitch was a curveball that sailed high way out of the strike zone, followed by a 1-0 slider that caught the heart of the plate that Nunez sent over the high wall in left field.

Back-to-back doubles by No. 9 hitter Tzu-Wei Lin and Betts extended the Orioles’ deficit to 5-1 in the second. After opening the third inning allowing consecutive hits to Devers and Núñez and then hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. with a pitch, Tillman was pulled by Orioles manager Buck Showalter.