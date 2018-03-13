Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman has wild spring training debut

Before Chris Tillman took the mound for his first Grapefruit League start today, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that no matter the results of his outing, there was no question that this spring’s version of Tillman is much further ahead than the one who struggled last season.

The Orioles have seen Tillman at his best – and last year at his worst – and they were convinced he was ready for a rebound season, in part because he spent the offseason working out at the team’s spring training facility in Sarasota.

“He’s ready to pitch,” Showalter said. “I mean, he’s pitched a lot here, and regardless of what happens today, he’s ahead of where he was [last year] by a big margin. … He may have signed a contract late, but he was light years ahead of where he was last year by a large margin as far as where he started and what he was able to do.”

After making his first two spring appearances in simulated games on the facility’s back fields, working his pitch count into the 60s while honing the feel for his pitches — Tillman’s struggles against the Minnesota Twins today can’t be understated.

Tillman battled with his control throughout, walking six of the 14 batters he faced. He was unable to record an out in the third inning, forced from the game four batters into the inning after a bases-loaded walk to Jorge Polanco on his 62nd and final pitch of the afternoon.

Tillman said his struggles were a byproduct of missing low in the strike zone, which was a result of a heavy diet of two-seam fastballs, a pitch he used just 16.4 percent of the time last season.

“I really didn’t feel like I was fighting anything,” Tillman said. “I had a lot of misses down below the zone. It wasn’t in and out or gloveside, armside. It was more north and south, which you’d think would be an east adjustment. But I kept missing down. When it’s down, they’re going to take more than when it’s elevated. I feel like there were a lot of guys waiting to see the ball up and when they didn’t more times than not they took it.”

He overcame his control issues in his first two innings of work. A 4-6-3 double play ball started on a diving play and glove flip from second baseman Engelb Vielma erased a leadoff walk to Brian Dozier. In the second inning, Tillman stranded the bases loaded by inducing an inning-ending ground to third from Dozier.

Tillman wasn’t as lucky in the third inning. He stumbled off the mound running to cover the bag on Joe Mauer’s sharp grounder to first baseman Danny Valencia in the hole. Valencia’s throw was high and wide, but Mauer would have beaten Tillman to the bag anyway.

Miguel Sano then roped a double to left, and Tillman walked Logan Morrison on six pitches to load the bases. After Tillman walked Polanco on four pitches to force in the game’s first run, he was done.

“I think for me, they really belted [just] one ball,” Tillman said. “They didn’t beat me. I beat myself by missing. It was the same miss, so I think making the adjustment and getting the ball more elevated, which is opposite of what you normally want. I think mixing in more four-seamers [will help]. I’m a four-seam guy anyway. I don’t know what I’m doing throwing that many two-seamers.”

Tillman didn’t dismiss the outing as just a Grapefruit League start, realizing that his late start makes it more important to see results right away.

“Every time out I want to do good, especially this late in spring,” Tillman said. “I know it’s my first one and everyone’s going to say, ‘I’m out there working on stuff.’ But that’s the problem with starting this late in spring. You’ve got to go out there trying to win. When they did swing, it was a lot of soft contact. I guess that’s the positive I’m going to take from this is there was a lot of soft contact, but I’ve just to get them to do that more as opposed to picking at the bottom of the zone, which isn’t me.

Though he left trailing 1-0, he was charged with four runs as left-hander Donnie Hart allowed three inherited runners to score.

“Nothing [wrong] with how I felt [physically],” Tillman said. “I felt good. I would say I used my two-seamer a lot today, which was part of the reason I kept missing down, kind of taking it out of the zone below. But my four-seamer was better. It was about what it was in the sim game. I was able to get it in and out for strikes.”

Tillman has traditionally gone through some early-inning hiccups, but when he’s good, he’s get through that and still manages to go deep into the game. But today, Tillman seemed to be battling with his delivery from the first batter.

Before last season, a recurrence of discomfort in his throwing shoulder slowed his offseason preparation and cost him his entire spring training. He didn’t pitch in a minor league rehab game until mid-April and his first major league start wasn’t until May 7. Once he returned, he struggled mightily, posting a 7.84 ERA in 24 games and going more than five innings in just seven of his 19 starts.

Despite the ugly pitching line today, Tillman echoed that he’s in a much better place physically than he was this time last year.

“Yeah it feels much better, routine-wise,” he said. ”It definitely does. After my last sim game, I went on a five day. That’s all starters, not just me. I think we’re starting to get into that feel where we’re getting things going and you have your own routine versus there’s a schedule for 25 guys with one thing one day and the rest of the guys doing it the next day. I’m starting to get into that routine, and it’s that time of the year.”

