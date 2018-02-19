Veteran starting pitcher Chris Tillman returning to Orioles on one-year major league deal

The potential reunion between the Orioles and right-hander Chris Tillman always seemed to make sense for both sides, almost as if they needed each other.

The Orioles — a team long hesitant to compete through free agency for big-ticket starting pitchers — needed to add a low-cost, low-risk rotation piece, and Tillman wanted the opportunity to rebound from the worst season in a career otherwise defined by its consistency.

Tillman will now return to the Orioles starting rotation, agreeing to terms on a one-year, major-league deal Monday, according to an industry source, that will give the 30-year-old the opportunity to rebuild his resume after an unsteady season that left him unsigned going into spring training. Tillman will receive a low base salary of $3 million, but with incentives based on innings, he can make up to $10 million, which is just $50,000 less than what he made last season in his final season before free agency. After seeing several free-agent pitchers settle for minor league deals in recent days, garnering a major league contract from the Orioles was a victory.

Ultimately, comfort was a big factor in the reunion. And if Tillman pitches well — and rebounds from a historically horrible 2017 season — both sides will win. The Orioles would get consistency and innings from the pitcher who anchored their starting rotation, made three Opening Day starts and provided valuable leadership for the next wave of pitchers. And Tillman would jump back into the free-agent market next year primed for a big payday.

The Orioles allowed Tillman to work out at the Ed Smith Stadium facility in Sarasota — where he owns a home — in the offseason, and they saw enough signals that he could find his past form.

“[Looked] good … real good, better than he did last year at this time,” manager Buck Showalter said without specifically confirming that Tillman had agreed to terms. “I think he’s got the chance to pitch well for somebody this year. … A lot of the challenges he had last year — this time last year — aren’t there. Somebody’s going to reap the benefits.”

After arriving to spring training with just two spots in their starting rotation — right-handers Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy — set, Tillman is the second free-agent to join the team this week. The Orioles signed right-hander Andrew Cashner to a two-year deal Friday, guaranteeing him $16 million.

“It’s crazy how things work out I guess like that,” Bundy said. “We were holding on to hope and we got Tilly back. We added Cashner. Things are looking up right now.”

Said Gausman: “It’s huge. When we got Cashner, the first thing I thought was, ‘OK, let’s go get Tilly. Get him back here and we’ll be ready to go.’

Executive vice president Dan Duquette said Monday that the club was still assessing other free-agent starting pitching possibilities. “We’re still in,” he said.

The Orioles starting rotation last season had a 5.70 ERA that was the worst in the majors and the second worst of any team in the past decade (the 2012 Colorado Rockies rotation had a 5.81 ERA).

Tillman went through the offseason having fielded few offers. The Orioles were always in discussion, but the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers were also interested, with Tillman throwing for the Tigers on Saturday.

Not only was Tillman’s 7.84 ERA the highest of any pitcher making more than 15 starts last season, but he was also one of just four pitchers since the beginning of the expansion era in 1969 with an ERA of 7.50 or higher and 90 or more innings. Still, the Orioles considered it worth taking the chance that Tillman would bounce back. The only obstacle was coming to an agreement on a deal.

The move to bring Tillman back is the latest of a recent string of instances in which the Orioles retained their own free agents. Two offseasons ago, the team spent unprecedented money to keep first baseman Chris Davis and reliever Darren O’Day, and last offseason, the Orioles reupped with Mark Trumbo on a three-year deal.

Orioles players didn’t find out that Tillman had agreed to terms until midway through their first full-squad spring training workout on the back fields of the Ed Smith Stadium complex. And when they returned to the clubhouse at the end of the workout, they found Tillman there.

“As soon as we found out the news, we were obviously excited,” Bundy said. “Me and Gaus found out kind of together. We got here and he was in there in the clubhouse, so it was fun to see him again. … It’s awesome. He’s one of our veteran leaders, and he’s led this clubhouse for years, and he’s a friendly face to see and hear. We’re really excited to have him back.

Tillman’s struggles began near the end of the 2016 season when he landed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury — the first time an arm injury sidelined him as a major leaguer. That offseason, he experienced shoulder discomfort again, something that slowed his spring training and prompted him to miss the first month of the regular season. Once he returned, Tillman wasn’t the same. Throughout his struggles, he insisted he was healthy, something that ultimately hurt his market value this offseason because if he wasn’t hurt, there were few clear explanations why he pitched so poorly.

Though his 2017 season was uncharacteristically poor, Tillman had previously long been the anchor of the starting rotation. Over a four-year span before last season, Tillman averaged 32 starts and 190 innings and had a 3.91 ERA, averages that only five other pitchers — Max Scherzer, Madison Bumgarner, Jon Lester, David Price and Jose Quintana — met from 2013 to 2016.