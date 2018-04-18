Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday afternoon at Tigers, plus lineups, TV and more

Orioles (5-12) vs. Tigers (5-9)
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit
First pitch: 1:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 6.60 ERA) vs. Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (0-1, 1.38 ERA)
What to watch
1. Boyd’s best. The slumping Orioles offense doesn’t get it any easier this afternoon with the temperatures remaining cold and a hot pitcher on the mound for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd has been quite impressive through two starts this season, allowing two runs on nine base runners in 13 innings against the Royals and Indians. He’s left-handed to boot, meaning the Orioles lineup could be set up for another quiet day as it tries to halt a four-game slide.
2. Taking the lead. Since becoming the Orioles’ leadoff hitter on April 5, Trey Mancini has been simply sensational in the role. Over 11 games, he’s batting .362/.434/.468 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. He’s struck out 10 times while walking six. Will that performance set the tone for the rest of the club before he cools off at some point?
3. Making progress. Kevin Gausman has gotten better in each of his two starts since a discouraging season debut, allowing two runs in five innings and then three in six his last time out. The starting pitching hasn’t been the club’s biggest problem, and the Orioles would like to keep it that way as Gausman aims to give the club a third solid start in a row after good days from Dylan Bundy and Andrew Cashner.
Orioles lineup
LF Trey Mancini
RF Craig Gentry
SS Manny Machado
CF Adam Jones
1B Chris Davis
3B Tim Beckham
C Caleb Joseph
2B Engelb Vielma
Tigers lineup
CF Leonys Martín
3B Jeimer Candelario
RF Nicholas Castellanos
C John Hicks
LF JaCoby Jones
SS José Iglesias
2B Dixon Machado
