Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday afternoon at Tigers, plus lineups, TV and more

Orioles (5-12) vs. Tigers (5-9)

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 6.60 ERA) vs. Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (0-1, 1.38 ERA)

What to watch

1. Boyd’s best. The slumping Orioles offense doesn’t get it any easier this afternoon with the temperatures remaining cold and a hot pitcher on the mound for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd has been quite impressive through two starts this season, allowing two runs on nine base runners in 13 innings against the Royals and Indians. He’s left-handed to boot, meaning the Orioles lineup could be set up for another quiet day as it tries to halt a four-game slide.

2. Taking the lead. Since becoming the Orioles’ leadoff hitter on April 5, Trey Mancini has been simply sensational in the role. Over 11 games, he’s batting .362/.434/.468 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. He’s struck out 10 times while walking six. Will that performance set the tone for the rest of the club before he cools off at some point?

3. Making progress. Kevin Gausman has gotten better in each of his two starts since a discouraging season debut, allowing two runs in five innings and then three in six his last time out. The starting pitching hasn’t been the club’s biggest problem, and the Orioles would like to keep it that way as Gausman aims to give the club a third solid start in a row after good days from Dylan Bundy and Andrew Cashner.

Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.

Orioles lineup

LF Trey Mancini

RF Craig Gentry

SS Manny Machado

CF Adam Jones

DH Danny Valencia

1B Chris Davis

3B Tim Beckham

C Caleb Joseph

2B Engelb Vielma

Tigers lineup

CF Leonys Martín

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

RF Nicholas Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

C John Hicks

LF JaCoby Jones

SS José Iglesias

2B Dixon Machado

jland@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JoshLandSun