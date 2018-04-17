Orioles on deck: Pregame roster move, plus what to watch Tuesday at Tigers, TV and more

Orioles (5-11) vs. Tigers (4-9)

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

First pitch: 6:40 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (1-1, 2.50 ERA) vs. Tigers LHP Francisco Liriano (1-1, 2.13 ERA)

Sardiñas called up

The Orioles selected the contract of infielder Luis Sardiñas from Triple-A Norfolk before Tuesday’s game. They didn’t need to make a corresponding roster move because they optioned right-hander David Hess to Norfolk on Monday, and they had an open spot on the 40-man roster.

Sardiñas, 24, batted .200/.226/.367 in eight games with the Tides this season. He was immediately put in the starting lineup at second base Tuesday for his first game in the majors since May 20, 2017 with the San Diego Padres.

What to watch

1. Cashing in. Andrew Cashner has been exceptional in the two starts since a poor showing in his season opener. The right-hander allowed one run on six hits in 13 innings against the Yankees and Blue Jays. Can he make it three straight strong starts in his first career game at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park? Cashner faces the Tigers for just the second time in his career — and the first was a one-hit shutout in which he struck out 11 with the San Diego Padres in 2014.

2. A break from the best. The Orioles have had difficulty finding wins during their tough early schedule, and go into Detroit with three straight losses and five in six games having been swept out of Boston. The Orioles get just their second break from 2017 playoff teams against the Tigers, who had the worst record in the American League last season and are one game out of last in the AL Central. The Tigers are one of only a few teams colder than the Orioles at the moment, entering the series with five straight losses.

3. Waiting for Beckham. While he’s far from alone in his early-season struggles as one of three Orioles regulars with an OPS under .500, Tim Beckham is off to a start that looks similar to his poor finish to last season. Beckham is batting .175/.209/.270 after going 0-for-11 over his past three games. He appeared to be heating up before this slump with hits in five straight games, including two doubles, but he has since taken a U-turn.

Orioles lineup

LF Trey Mancini

RF Craig Gentry

SS Manny Machado

CF Adam Jones

DH Danny Valencia

1B Chris Davis

3B Tim Beckham

2B Luis Sardiñas

C Caleb Joseph

Tigers lineup

CF Leonys Martín

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

RF Nicholas Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

LF Niko Goodrum

C James McCann

SS José Iglesias

2B Dixon Machado

