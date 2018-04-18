Orioles lose fifth straight, 6-5 to Tigers, on Dixon Machado's walk-off homer

At least they got it in before the freezing rain began.

How the Orioles ended the game 6-5 losers Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park, however, wore all the hallmarks of a team that has come up short against almost every challenge presented them this season.

The Orioles broke out with a three-run eighth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit, watched it all disappear on a three-run home run by backup catcher John Hicks in the home half of the inning, then pulled even when fifth infielder Luis Sardiñas hit an improbable pinch-hit home run to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

Rule 5 reliever Pedro Araujo got to throw just two pitches in the bottom of the ninth before No. 9 hitter Dixon Machado walked him off with a home run into the Detroit Tigers bullpen in left field, clinching the Orioles' second five-game losing streak of the season.

An inning earlier, it looked like the dividing line between success and failure, at least at Detroit's Comerica Park, was only a few inches thick, painted yellow along the top of the outfield wall, and set to be the difference in a one-run loss for the Orioles (5-13).

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis hit a ball off it in left field as part of the team's three-run eighth inning, but it bounced back into the field of play for a single. A run still scored, but the threat ended shortly thereafter with the Orioles ahead 4-2.

In the home half of the inning, after two Tigers reached against reliever Darren O'Day, Hicks hooked a ball down the left-field line that hit off that same yellow line about 30 feet closer to the foul pole. It bounced out into the seats for a three-run home run, putting the Orioles down, 5-4.

The Orioles' breakthrough that preceded it seemed like it would be enough break the cold snap that came over their bats this month.

A listless group of Orioles hitters were en route to another no-show in support of Kevin Gausman's six innings of two-run ball, posting two hits through seven innings, when left fielder Trey Mancini laced a double past third baseman Jeimer Candelario to open the eighth. Craig Gentry then squared to bunt and ended up dropping one right between the pitcher's mound and third base, reaching on an infield single.

Manny Machado singled up the middle to tie the score at 2, and Gentry scored on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Adam Jones. Davis then scored Machado on his 357-foot single, and the Orioles handed the ball off to O'Day to protect their new two-run lead in the eighth.

He struck out birthday boy Miguel Cabrera to open the eighth, but a looping double by Nicholas Castellanos into the left-field corner and an even softer single by Victor Martinez set the stage for Hicks to strike the big blow.

Sardiñas pinch-hit home run to right field — his first in the majors since Sept 16, 2016 for the San Diego Padres — only stayed the Orioles' execution.

Dixon Machado's home run was Detroit's third solo shot of the day, with Gausman serving up home runs to Candelario and Cabrera en route to a quality start.

