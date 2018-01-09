Orioles announce no increase in season plan memberships for second straight season

The Orioles sent out their season ticket package information Tuesday, with no increase for those who purchase full and partial plans for the second straight season plus a set of new benefits for those who take part.

As part of those perks, the team announced the return of early access to Camden Yards for season-plan members.

The club will continue popular aspects of the memberships, including ticket exchanges, postseason and Opening Day ticket availability, and free FanFest access.

New benefits for full-season plan members include exclusive access to the roof deck pregame lounge, a "Swing for Your Seats" event, the ability to buy a giveaway item package, and preferred pregame seating at Dempsey's Brew Pub & Restaurant.

The last increase came before the 2016 season, when the club went on a free-agent splurge to re-sign first baseman Chris Davis and reliever Darren O'Day. Ticket prices rose an average of $5 that season.

The Orioles sent the notice out with a handwritten note from manager Buck Showalter, which says: "Everywhere we go, we hear about the special atmosphere you help to create at Camden Yards. We couldn't do what we do without your support and look forward to seeing you at the ballpark in 2018!"

