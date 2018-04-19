Orioles announce series of theme nights: LBGT Pride, Star Wars, Sandlot, Game of Thrones and more

The Orioles on Thursday announced a season-long schedule of new theme nights for the 2018 season. Several new events will debut this season, including Yoga at The Yard, LGBT Pride Night, Star Wars Night, Bark at Oriole Park, and The Sandlot Movie Night.

The Orioles will also host popular returning events, including Game of Thrones Night, Senior Day, Father’s Day Catch on the Field, and two Birdland Socials. More theme nights will be added in the coming weeks.

“We are energized by this season’s robust and diverse slate of promotions, special events, and theme nights — with even more announcements yet to be made — designed to attract fans throughout the summer to celebrate Baltimore and Orioles baseball at the Yard,” Orioles vice president of communications and marketing Greg Bader said in a release. “Drawing on some industry trends proven successful elsewhere, and creating new ideas of our own, we are excited to welcome our many visitors from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond to downtown Baltimore, the Inner Harbor and Camden Yards, as we showcase all that our city has to offer.”

Below is a partial schedule of 2018 theme nights, which require the purchase of a limited special ticket package in order to participate in the promotion. Additional details will be made available for each event at a later date.

Star Wars Night, May 11: The first-ever Star Wars Night at Camden Yards will be highlighted by a ticket package containing a limited-edition O’Day-Wan Kenobi bobblehead, featuring Orioles reliever Darren O’Day. A pregame party, which includes a meet and greet with a variety of Star Wars characters, is sold out. After the game, all fans can enjoy a special fireworks display set to Star Wars music — the first of eight “Friday Fireworks at America’s Ballpark” in 2018. Ticket packages featuring the bobblehead went on sale in March, and a limited number are still available.

The Sandlot Movie Night, June 2: After the game, all fans will have an opportunity to watch the popular movie “The Sandlot” on the scoreboard at Oriole Park in celebration of the movie’s 25th anniversary. A limited number of ticket packages that include an Orioles/The Sandlot T-shirt, along with the opportunity to watch the movie from the field will be available for purchase. The Orioles will be hosting a group of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore, and fans will have an opportunity to donate to the nonprofit when purchasing tickets. Ticket packages went on sale Thursday morning.

Yoga at The Yard, June 16: Fans are invited to experience a special yoga session on the Camden Yards field after the June 16 game. Each ticket package purchase will include a ticket to the game, along with a postgame yoga session conducted by Baltimore’s Holistic Life Foundation, as well as an exclusive Orioles yoga mat. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Holistic Life Foundation, a Baltimore-based nonprofit committed to nurturing the wellness of children and adults in underserved communities. Earlier in the morning of June 16, the Orioles will host an invitation-only community youth yoga and wellness clinic on the field. Ticket packages went on sale Thursday morning.

Father’s Day Catch on the Field, June 17: Ticket packages will include a pregame session of Father’s Day catch on the field at Oriole Park and two tickets to the game, with the opportunity to add additional tickets and field passes. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Prostate Cancer Discovery Fund of the Brady Urological Institute of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Before the game, the first 20,000 fans 18 and over will receive an Orioles necktie. Ticket packages went on sale Thursday morning.

LGBT Pride Night, June 27: The Orioles invite fans to celebrate LGBT Pride Month with an LGBT Pride Night ticket package, which will include a ticket to the game and an Orioles pride cap. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Moveable Feast, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that provides nutritious foods and other services in order to preserve quality of life for people with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening conditions. Ticket packages, including a limited number of VIP packages with access to a pregame party on the center-field roof deck, went on sale Thursday morning.

Birdland Socials, June 26 and July 24: Again this season, the Orioles will host two Birdland Socials. Each social media night event will include an exclusive pregame party on the roof deck with 250 of the Orioles’ most engaged social media followers. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Senior Ticket Package, June 28: The Orioles will offer a special ticket package for fans age 60 and over, which will include a ticket to the game in the shade, along with an Orioles umbrella. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Game of Thrones Night, Aug. 14: Fans of popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” will enjoy a pregame party in the bullpen picnic area, an opportunity to take a photo on the Iron Throne, and an exclusive Kevin Gausman Game of Thrones bobblehead with the purchase of a ticket package. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Bark at Oriole Park, Sept. 12: Dogs will be invited to attend the game, along with their owners, when the club hosts Oriole Park’s first-ever Bark at Oriole Park event. A special ticket package will include tickets for dogs and dog owners, as well as a unique pet-themed giveaway item. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). Additional details will be announced at a later date.

The Orioles will once again host a variety of special events during the 2018 season for all fans in attendance, including Earth Day on April 22, Halfway to Christmas on June 25, Celebrate Maryland Day on July 14 and the Orioles Hall of Fame induction on Aug. 11. From May through August, all fans can also enjoy fireworks after every Friday night game.

For additional details, visit www.orioles.com/themenights.

“Nearly 70 million fans have made the pilgrimage to Oriole Park and downtown Baltimore since our gates first opened in 1992, making the Inner Harbor and downtown area a sports destination epicenter,” Orioles executive vice president John Angelos said in a statement. “Our entire organization is working to continuously add vibrant and diverse programming around Orioles games in order to continue to attract both locals and visitors with a variety of interests, and to reinforce the club’s unprecedented sports tourism impact. We are excited about the new concepts we have unveiled today and see them as just the first of many such additions to come as we attract even more visitors and regional residents to Charm City.”