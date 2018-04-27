As Orioles' start reaches historically bad proportions, players try to look at positives

The Orioles are off to their worst 25-game start to a season in three decades, since the lost 1988 campaign that began with 21 straight defeats.

Their 6-19 start is the second worst in the franchise’s 65 seasons, and it’s difficult to find a silver lining with any aspect to this team.

“I try to stay in the now and the now is not good, so we need to do something to change that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter after the team’s 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “That’s up to us. Our guys know what’s at stake. It’s not, ‘Oh, we’ll get them tomorrow.’ It’s every day. Every day you are trying to figure out a way to get going in the right direction. It’s not just a matter of waiting for people to get healthy. You can’t do that. The season doesn’t stop.”

On a day in which one of the few bright spots, right-hander Dylan Bundy, was shellacked for eight runs through 4 2/3 innings, the Orioles matched their season high with 16 hits. They rallied from a third-inning six-run deficit, and several times had the opportunity to get within a couple of runs with a big inning that never materialized.

They were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 base runners on the night. In three of the last four innings, the Orioles had budding rallies, putting two on with one out, but in each scenario, the frame was squashed by an inning-ending double play.

“We’ve been swinging the bats better the last couple of nights,” said center fielder Adam Jones, who had three hits Thursday, including a two-run homer in the fifth. “It hasn’t resulted in any ‘W’s,’ unfortunately, but at this point we’ve got to try to find anything that’s positive. We put up [16] hits. … We had more hits than them tonight. I think that’s one of the first times all year we’ve actually done that. We’ve just got to keep swinging the bats.

“I know it’s frustrating; we’re all frustrated. The fans are frustrated. If the fans are frustrated, we’re a lot more frustrated. We know that this is just an unfortunate occurrence. We have to keep grinding through it. I know it’s as cliche as it gets, but there’s nothing else you can really do besides continue to grind it out and come out each day with energy, try and eliminate the big innings, try to have big innings on offense, trying to just pass the baton.”

The Orioles have caught themselves in a place that bad teams land. When they pitch well, they haven’t been able to score. When they hit, the pitching struggles. A team that’s had a defensive mindset has committed its share of errors, including Thursday, when it had three.

“Hopefully we put it together,” said third baseman Danny Valencia, who also homered Thursday. “It’s definitely frustrating in here. We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of pride in here. We start again tomorrow. … We’d be lying if we said this is where we thought we would be at the beginning of the season. We kind of gave ourselves a decent hole. This is the type of team that’s pretty resilient. We have a lot of good players in here. It’s easy to forget about that because you see the wins and the losses. I strongly believe that we have the capability of getting on a streak. It starts tomorrow, winning one and hopefully build some momentum.”

Jones said salvaging the season starts with doing the little things right, concentrating on winning one inning at a time and building from there.

“We just have to come out and win the innings,” he said. “Right now, we’re just not winning the innings. It sucks, but the guys in here are not down on themselves. … It starts with the small things. Tomorrow, Tillman goes up there and [puts up] a crisp inning, and we’re able to put up one or two runs to allow him to breathe and relax a little bit. We just need to do something to allow the starters to relax because they’ve been the ones who have been doing a really good job this year and the offense just hasn’t picked them up.”

