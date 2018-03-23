This is no Jedi mind trick: Orioles will host Star Wars night, complete with O'Day-Wan Kenobi bobblehead

There’s been a great disturbance in the Force.

The Orioles are hosting their first “Star Wars” night at Camden Yards on Friday, May 11 against the Tampa Bay Rays, complete with a Darren O’Day-Obi Wan Kenobi Bobblehead.

Characters from “Star Wars” will make appearances, and postgame fireworks will be set to music from the movies.

Ticket packages are available that will include a pregame party in the bullpen picnic area from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., a game ticket and the bobblehead as well as the opportunity to meet the characters. Fans who did not wish to attend the pregame party can still reserve a bobblehead with a bobblehead ticket package.

This is the first of a series of theme nights the Orioles will hold throughout the season.

For more information, visit orioles.com/starwars