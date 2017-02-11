5 storylines to watch as the Orioles open spring training

After an offseason in which the Orioles kept most of their team intact from last season's playoff squad, they enter the start of spring training this week with fewer questions than most teams.

With the exception of catcher Matt Wieters — a free agent still looking for a home — they bring back their entire core. The starting rotation is set and all of their top bullpen arms return.

Still, as the Orioles report to the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, spring training won't be void of storylines. On the eve of pitchers and catcher report day Monday, we take a look at the five pressing topics entering spring training.

Who bats leadoff?

Manager Buck Showalter hates lineup questions, but he's often on the receiving end of them as he tinkers with his batting order throughout the Grapefruit League schedule. Over recent years, Showalter hasn't had many traditional leadoff hitter options to choose from. But from Nick Markakis to Manny Machado to Adam Jones, he's made it work.

This season, there's emphasis on who serves as the leadoff man because the Orioles' winning philosophy remains — at least for the next two seasons — centered around their middle-of-the-order power bats. The Orioles led the majors with 253 homers last season, but 152 of those came with the bases empty, so having a catalyst who can get on base and make opposing pitchers uncomfortable would help the team's impressive power numbers translate into more run production.

Showalter would rather have Jones and Machado in the heart of the order, and it's undoubtedly where they most belong. Rule 5 draft pick Joey Rickard filled the leadoff spot well early, making 40 of his 64 rookie-season starts atop the batting order, but he cooled off after a quick start, hitting just .240/.297/.347 from the leadoff position. A mid-season thumb injury prevented the Orioles from seeing whether Rickard could handle the long haul of a major league season.

Hyun Soo Kim might be best suited after leading the team with a .382 on-base percentage in 95 games in his first big league season, but Kim still needs to show an ability to hit left-handed pitching — something he really didn't get the opportunity to do in 2016 — before he can be considered an everyday option. Offseason trade acquisition Seth Smith, a left-handed platoon bat, could also be a leadoff option, but only against right-handers.

Even though Showalter wants to avoid it, if the power bats go cold, don't be surprised if he turns to Jones to spark the lineup again. For now, possibly the most curious question going into the offseason is whether Showalter can find one leadoff hitter or will resort to matchups atop the batting order.

Starting rotation reserves

The Orioles entered the offseason with six projected starters for five rotation spots. That quickly solved itself when they dealt right-hander Yovani Gallardo, and his contract, to the Seattle Mariners for Smith. What it left, however, was an unsure cabinet of starting pitching depth beyond the club's projected Opening Day rotation.

There are candidates aplenty, and the conversation has to start with right-handers Mike Wright and Tyler Wilson, who both made the Opening Day 25-man roster and the starting rotation early in the season before going through growing pains that landed them a seat on the shuttle to Triple-A Norfolk.

They have to earn a roster spot again, but Wright and Wilson might be better prepared for the physical and mental challenges of the big leagues without the pressure of being pushed into the rotation early on.

But the Orioles have addressed their need for pitching depth this offseason by acquiring young swingmen who can serve different roles in a pinch and don't handcuff the roster, reuniting with former Rule 5 pick Logan Verrett and acquiring right-hander Gabriel Ynoa this week through painless trades with the pitching-rich New York Mets.

Like Wright and Wilson, those two have plenty to prove, and other alternatives in the minors such as left-hander Chris Lee and right-hander Joe Gunkel are plenty green as well. But there will be an opportunity for most because the rotation is likely to change.

Whether it's through injury or poor performance, every team's rotation depth is tested at some point. This spring, one of the Orioles' primary focuses will be determining their best options when that scenario arises.

Sorting out the outfield mix

The most interesting comment coming out of last month's FanFest was Jones' saying the team's outfield defense must get better. His assessment isn't off base, at least according to FanGraphs numbers that ranked the Orioles' outfield defense as the majors' worst with a cumulative ultimate zone runs per 150 games (UZR/150), an indicator of range and plays made on batted balls, of minus-11.2.

They have plenty of bodies. Including the team's two Rule 5 picks, there are nine outfielders on the organization's 40-man roster entering camp, but it's a group, with the exception of Jones, that doesn't impress anyone defensively. The Orioles believe there are ways to compensate for that, but that's yet to be seen.

Though Mark Trumbo will see most of his at bats in the designated hitter spot, he might be forced to play right field on occasion against left-handed pitchers because Smith will only play against right-handers.

The biggest question is whether Kim can start to hold his own against left-handers after he was 0-for-17 with four walks against them last season. If he can, it would allow for more flexibility and possible playing time in right field, where it might be easier to play defense at Camden Yards.