Orioles face plenty of questions, uncertainty as spring training begins

When Orioles pitchers and catchers report to the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Fla., on Tuesday, the club will mark the start of spring training with much more uncertainty – both short and long term – than in past years.

The Orioles still have a lot of work to do in building the 2018 ballclub. Along with many new faces in camp, there will likely be additions to the players already rostered for the first full-squad workout the following Monday. The club will look different than that one on Opening Day, and could change dramatically by the nonwaiver trade deadline in July depending on how the Orioles fare in a stacked American League East.

This could be the final year with the Orioles for many key figures, from homegrown superstar Manny Machado to longtime cornerstone Adam Jones to manager Buck Showalter to executive vice president Dan Duquette.

But before then, the Orioles are focused on winning after last year’s last-place finish. This year, they will have to trump the prognostaications that predict another finish in the division cellar – but they’ve done that a lot over the past six years, making the postseason three times since 2012.

As spring training approaches, let’s take a look at the questions and concerns looming over this year’s Orioles entering camp.

What will the starting rotation look like?

This is the biggest question — and least clear area — entering spring training. The Orioles currently slot just two proven starters in their rotation — right-handers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman. The Orioles have 35 pitchers in big league camp; take away Bundy and Gausman, and only seven have made a major league start. There’s hope the team catches lightning in a bottle with one or two pitchers. They’re focused on transitioning Miguel Castro to a starting role and hope Rule 5 draft pick Nestor Cortes Jr.’ track record of success can carry over, but both will have to show they can start at the major league level. It appears that Duquette will wait for the free-agent freeze to thaw before making a starting pitching acquisition — or two — saying at FanFest that he’s focused on building a rotation with a March 1 deadline in mind. But at this point, it’s unlikely that the Orioles will be in the mix for any free-agent pitcher that will require more than a two-year commitment.

How will Machado’s move to shortstop work out?

The Orioles insist that their decision to move Machado from third base — where he’s won two Gold Glove Awards – to his original position was done to put the best defensive product on the field. And that’s likely true, even though no one quite knows how the 25-year-old will handle the grind of the most important position in the infield over a 162-game season, and how Tim Beckham will respond to a move to third, a position he’s played just a handful of times in his big league career. The Orioles want to get better defensively, and having their best defender at their most important position — especially with J.J. Hardy’s departure — makes sense. But there’s no question the move was also made to appease Machado before his walk year. There’s no secret Machado has long wanted to take the reins at shortstop, and he was inspired when he played shortstop at the beginning of last spring training in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. For the team, a successful move to short would increase his trade stock if the Orioles revisit a deal. The Orioles want to get as much production from Machado as they can — both offensively and defensively — for as long as he’s wearing orange, and maybe that’s the biggest reason for the move. Because come 2019, the shortstop position will mostly likely be back in Beckham’s possession.

Who will play the corner outfield spots?

In a season when many things went against the Orioles, one thing that went the club’s way was Trey Mancini’s successful transition to left field. The rookie standout experienced some growing pains moving to the corner outfield, but his determination allowed him to become an adequate left fielder. The question entering camp is who will man right field, with top prospect Austin Hays headlining a group that also includes Joey Rickard and nonroster invitee Craig Gentry. The Orioles could also add a left-handed outfield bat to platoon with whoever wins that job, though that would also create a crowded outfield mix unless that addition can play center field to back up Jones. Hays, Rickard and Gentry all have made starts in center. Again, the Orioles want to improve their outfield defense and the decision about who receives the most playing time in right will be made with that in mind. Having said that, don’t expect to see Mark Trumbo in right field much, as he will likely be slotted as the designated hitter.

Who fills the utility role?

This has been a frustrating offseason for the Orioles in terms of filling their utility infielder position, which is an important one, especially if the team is open to a platoon situation in right or wants to carry 13 pitchers to start the season. That’s what made Ryan Flaherty so valuable, despite his offensive limitations, because he could play all four infield spots and both corner outfield spots in a pinch. The Orioles attempted to bring back Flaherty, but their efforts weren’t enough to keep him as he signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. They also pursued infielder Ryan Goins to make him the utility man, but he signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals. The fact that both players signed minor league deals with other clubs is disturbing. Intent to acquire both was there, but it indicates the team wasn’t able to make offers in a timely manner. So for now, the Orioles will look internally, with newcomer Engelb Vielma as well as nonroster returnees Luis Sardiñas and Rubén Tejada competing for the spot. The good news is all three have experience playing shortstop, but there’s no clear front runner for the job.