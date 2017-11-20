Orioles announce full spring training schedule

The Orioles’ full spring training schedule was revealed on Monday, officially unveiling the team’s previously unannounced 16-game Grapefruit League road schedule.

The club’s spring training report dates and home schedule were announced last month, but the complete schedule shows two split-squad dates and an off day on March 5.

The Orioles will have their first split-squad game on Feb. 24 with a 1:05 p.m. road game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater and a 6:05 p.m. home game against the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium.

The team has its second split-squad date on March 11, which includes a 1:05 p.m. start in Fort Myers against the Boston Red Sox and a night home game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Sarasota at 6:05 p.m.

Those two night games will be among the five night games the Orioles have scheduled for the spring, with three of those – including two at home – coming in the final week of Grapefruit League play. Playing night games late in the spring has been common for the Orioles as they adapt to more of a night-oriented schedule for the regular schedule.

While the Orioles’ Grapefruit League schedule includes a heavy slate of home weekend games, the team will make some long road trips, especially in their last five road games. They will play back-to-back road games on Florida’s east coast on March 15-16 with a game in Jupiter against the St. Louis Cardinals followed by a trip to Port St. Lucie to face the New York Mets.

Though three of their last four Grapefruit League games will be at home, the team’s final five road games also include trips to Lakeland (Tigers), Tampa (Yankees) and Clearwater (Phillies). The Orioles will make three road trips to Clearwater this spring, as well as three to Port Charlotte to play the Rays. They will make just one trip to Bradenton – their closest road site – to play the Pirates this spring.

The Orioles’ final Grapefruit League game will be on the road in Clearwater on Sunday, March 25 against the Phillies. Opening Day is on Thursday, March 29.

CAPTION Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a youth baseball field in west Baltimore named after Murray. The field will be the home field for James Mosher Baseball the oldest continuously operating African American youth baseball league in the country. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Cal Ripken Jr. and Eddie Murray attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a youth baseball field in west Baltimore named after Murray. The field will be the home field for James Mosher Baseball the oldest continuously operating African American youth baseball league in the country. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli talks about some of the free agent pitchers the Orioles could possibly add to their rotation during free agency. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli talks about some of the free agent pitchers the Orioles could possibly add to their rotation during free agency. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard