Top prospect Chance Sisco makes Orioles' Opening Day roster

Chance Sisco, the Orioles’ highly touted prospect who has long been tabbed the club’s catcher of the future, will open this season on the major league roster.

Sisco made the club as the team’s second catcher on Friday morning after Andrew Susac was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk before the Orioles’ Grapefruit League game against a Tampa Bay Rays split-squad. He will play behind veteran Caleb Joseph, who will enter the season as the starter.

The 23-year-old debuted late last season when rosters expanded in September, but some had Sisco ticketed to open the season at Triple-A Norfolk so he could play more regularly while honing his skills as a backstop. The early-spring emergence of Austin Wynns as a major league backup candidate also complicated matters.

But few Orioles had a better spring offensively than Sisco, who entered Friday’s game with a .419/.471/.839 hitting line in 14 games with eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple and two homers) and 10 RBIs.

Sisco – who just began catching his senior year of high school before the Orioles made him their second-round pick in 2013 – also showed that he had made strides behind the plate, but he made a pair of throwing miscues in the field in Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Sisco threw out one of seven potential base stealers during the spring.

It is uncertain how Joseph and Sisco will share the catching duties, but there was always concern about what would be best for Sisco’s development – a major league backup role or playing more regularly in the minors.

And while Orioles manager Buck Showalter’s mantra has always been that catching roster spots are won with what a player can do on defense – handling pitchers, blocking balls and controlling the running game – there’s no question that the addition of Sisco’s left-handed bat will likely make the Orioles a better offensive club. On days he doesn’t catch, Sisco could be a left-handed option at designated hitter.

Susac, whose spring was slowed by a staph infection that kept him out of games for almost the first week, was 6-for-13 in 14 Grapefruit League games. He also threw out 1 of 4 potential base stealers.

“We’re trying to familiarize ourselves with him,” Showalter said. “If you look at him, offensively his background is pretty good when he can stay on the field. And other than that infection early, he’s been a healthy catcher here. … He’s being good and a lot of his ailments, things that have been challenging him physically haven’t shown up here. Arm strength is fine. He’s a cerebral guy. We feel good with the depth of our catching with his addition. He is a really good option for us, I think letting him catch every day [will benefit him]. He really hasn’t caught day in and day out for a long time. I’d really like for him to get some consistent reps behind the plate and really get a feel for what we have. It’s kind of tough to do it right now.”

The Orioles also optioned infielder Engelb Vielma to Triple-A Norfolk. Vielma arrived at camp late because of visa issues coming in from his native Venezuela, and of late had impressed Showalter with his defense, but he hit just .154 this spring.

The move to option Vielma leaves non-roster players Danny Valencia and Luis Sardinas as the remaining players competing for the team’s utility spot.

The move trims the team’s spring training roster to 35, though three players will open the season on the disabled list (Zach Britton, Mark Trumbo and Gabriel Ynoa) and newcomer Alex Cobb will likely be optioned to the minors to prepare for the season after signing with the team earlier this week.