Orioles set dubious Camden Yards attendance mark in chilly loss to Blue Jays

On a dark and chilly Monday night at Camden Yards, where the temperature at first pitch was 44 degrees and dropped throughout the game, the Orioles drew an announced record-low 7,915 to witness their ugly 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Of course, that record comes with an asterisk. The ballpark’s low-attendance record that will never be broken was set on the afternoon of April 29, 2015, the infamous no-fan game against the Chicago White Sox that followed the Freddie Gray-related unrest.

But Monday’s attendance was the lowest for a game at Camden Yards in which fans were allowed into the ballpark. In the previous low, the Orioles had 9,129 for a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 13, 2010.

The Orioles never have drawn particularly well for games against the Blue Jays or Rays. That small crowd in 2010 broke the previous low set in a game against the Blue Jays on May 26, 2009.

Those crowds, though, came during the 14-year string of losing seasons that ended when the Orioles reached the playoffs in 2012, the first year of the Dan Duquette-Buck Showalter era. The Orioles have been far more competitive over the past six-plus years, but attendance has sagged each of the past three seasons, and dropped to a six-year low of 2,028,424 overall in 2017.

