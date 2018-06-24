How did this happen? Orioles players examine why this season spun out of control

"I remember going there still thinking we could turn it around, especially with the group we have," Mancini said. "And yeah, that was kind of a tough road trip and when [the struggles] turned [into] a real thing, maybe. It’s just a tough thing to explain." CAPTION Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman talks about his rehab assignment start pitching for short-season Class-A Aberdeen against the Tri-City Valleycats at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen on Wednesday. (Eduardo A. Encina/ Baltimore Sun video) Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman talks about his rehab assignment start pitching for short-season Class-A Aberdeen against the Tri-City Valleycats at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen on Wednesday. (Eduardo A. Encina/ Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Corban & Caleb Joseph are brothers and now they are also Orioles teammates. (Eduardo A. Encina, Baltimore Sun video) Corban & Caleb Joseph are brothers and now they are also Orioles teammates. (Eduardo A. Encina, Baltimore Sun video) An inefficient club That phrase — the group we have — is a refrain commonly heard in the Orioles clubhouse. Save for pointing out which players they've missed because of injury, no one called another by name. There is no finger-pointing on a team where everyone can shoulder blame. But gazes floated around the room in the visiting clubhouses in Washington and Atlanta, scanning to see where the inexplicable strugglers were. Mancini, rated as a capable defender as a rookie left fielder who hit .293 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs last season, banged his knee on a sliding catch in mid-April and hasn't been the same since. Schoop was an All-Star last year, swatting a career-high 32 home runs while also batting .293. Save for a few games this past week, he hasn't hit well on either side of his oblique injury. Davis' collapse at the plate necessitated over a week off to try to break his bad habits. Combine the offensive problems with the team considering defense less when acquiring players — especially after fielding carried the Orioles to three playoff appearances from 2012 to 2016 — and Jones sums it up simply. "My answer to that is efficiency," Jones said. "However you want to dig into that, you can dig into that many ways. But our efficiency is way down." The Orioles are just finding their footing after an awful start, 88-year-old owner Peter Angelos is battling health problems and it’s fair to wonder who’s running the show. According to sources, John and Louis Angelos are assuming more responsibility. He said the defense hasn't met previous standards in terms of converting ground balls into outs. He acknowledged the outfield hasn't been highly rated metrically or conventionally since Nick Markakis left, with their collective -70 defensive runs saved entering Saturday the worst in the league, according to FanGraphs. All that has put pressure on the pitchers, to say nothing of the hitters who try to make up for the defense every at-bat. For years, their collective power masked the swing-and-miss and on-base deficiencies of the group. Now, only the latter remains. "Offensively, I don't want to say we're carrying our defense to offense, but we're always trying harder than we need to try, if that makes sense," Jones said. "It's just our efficiency on offense. We'll get a double, and we won't get him over and in. ... This game is all about efficiency. How many runs can you score efficiently? To me, that's my biggest reason why our season is the way it is. And it's not from a lack of effort." Davis summed up a lot of the team's struggles in noting "the lack of diversity in our lineup.” “And I think you're starting to see that,” he said. "We have a lot of great players on our team. We have a lot of very talented guys, but the most talented team doesn't always win. You have to have a team that is versatile, that can do a lot of different things, steal bases. You can't just have a group of sluggers. I think we're kind of finding that out. It's nice to be able to hit a three-run home run. Sometimes you just need to be able to move the runner over or little things like that." A cloudy future It might be a fair criticism that the Orioles are realizing these things long after many who follow them. But just as much of their flawed approach can be blamed for this season’s collapse, so too can the circumstances the team has found itself in from a roster standpoint with so many key figures’ contracts expiring at once. From Machado and Britton to Brad Brach and Jones, the team let four All-Stars, plus manager Buck Showalter and executive vice president Dan Duquette, reach the final years of their contracts at the same time. Seeing that has already seeped into the mindset of players whose free agency is on the horizon, and created a climate around the team. That's been exacerbated by short-term roster decisions that fly in the face of Duquette's early-June declaration that the team would focus on the future. But the climate of one last run with this team was one that really only Machado, who is motivated by his switch to shortstop and the nine-figure payday awaiting him this winter, could overcome. "I mean, it's taken over a lot of the focus," Jones said. "One thing we've been good at is being professionals. [Machado’s] been great at it because, obviously, all the stuff going on from starting at Thanksgiving basically. He was trying to have some turkey and next thing you know, they're just talking about him being traded. But he's handled it. He's handled it extremely well, because at the end of the day, he's a pro." With so much uncertainty from top to bottom, is this the final ride for the Orioles core group? Machado sees no reason to change what he did in either that lens, the lens of the team's struggles or the lens of his disappointing 2017. "I didn't expect to struggle last year, and I did, and we got out of it," he said. "The only thing you can do is keep going and leave it out on the field like we all have been, and just hope for the best." Showalter has praised Machado for his steadiness through the circus that has followed the Orioles into every major city they've played, with media projecting his joining their club at every stop. By adding Andrew Cashner and Alex Cobb, two of the top free-agent starting pitchers available this past offseason, the Orioles positioned themselves well for a run this year. The rotation is the only facet of the team that’s taken a step forward, but that optimism quickly vanished, and the players have spent the past two months wondering when the club would be scrapped for parts. "Going into spring, it was like, 'This is kind of our last go at it,' and if we struggled, we figured even though the team hasn't really traded any pieces off recently, that maybe that would be the thing," Britton said. "The clubhouse, even with the same group of guys, it's just a different feel. “A lot of that I think is just the fact that we're losing, and you keep hearing about what the organization is going to do in the future, knowing that you only have this year left. So, I think a lot of whatever is going on is just figuring out, what are they going to do? As soon as they decide on what path they're going to take, I think a lot of the atmosphere in the clubhouse will change one way or the other. But it can only be beneficial to just kind of have that direction so they can settle in." Setting a course

A priority has become charting a path forward for those whose names aren’t populating the latest trade rumors and industry gossip, a delicate balance with the prospect of a half-season of games counting on the team’s record and every player’s resume affected. They’re past the point of wallowing. Now it’s time to work through it and improve this year so there’s something to build on going forward. Whether it's veterans such as Davis and Trumbo or young players such as Bundy and Mancini, the gaze is already a forward-looking one, even if the present can't be thrown aside. Losing on a regular basis is bound to irritate, but it needs to be channeled. "If at any point you get to the point where losing doesn't sting, it's probably time to go home," Trumbo said. Said Davis: "After you express that frustration, after you've let that emotion go, you have to start thinking, 'OK, what's next?' That's where we're at right now. The time for breaking bats and throwing helmets and acting like 4-year-olds, that's over with. We need to start thinking, 'OK, what are we going to do to make ourselves better in the years to come?’ — especially for me, for Trey, for guys that are going to be here for a few years." Davis, whose own extended hiatus in June is likely an unintentional manifestation of the Orioles using now to figure out later, thought back to his arrival from the Texas Rangers in 2011 as “concrete evidence” that how one season ends can carry into the next season. It happened in the opposite direction this year with the Orioles after last year’s September collapse. But Davis recalled how even in a losing 2011 season, the Orioles learned to win. “I remember winning games at the end of the season and thinking, 'Man, there's something special about this,’ ” Davis said. “And it carried over into 2012, and we rode that success for several years. But it's something where we've started addressing the issues you have in front of you, and start building a winner and not just try to field a winning team." Browse Orioles photos from June 2018. jmeoli@baltsun.com twitter.com/JonMeoli Baltimore Sun reporter Eduardo A. Encina contributed to this article.