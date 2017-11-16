Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop places 12th in AL MVP voting

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop finished 12th in voting for this year’s American League Most Valuable Player Award, which was won Thursday by Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve.

Schoop — the only Oriole to receive votes — got two for sixth place, two for eighth and three for 10th.

It marked the first time since 2011 the Orioles didn’t have a player in the top 10 in the voting, which was conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America based on regular-season performance.

The Orioles’ Manny Machado finished in the top five the previous two seasons, placing fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2016, and was ninth in 2013. Nelson Cruz finished seventh in his only season with the Orioles in 2014, Chris Davis finished third in 2013 and Adam Jones placed sixth in 2012.

Schoop had a breakout season in 2017, setting career highs in most offensive categories, including home runs (32), RBIs (105), batting average (.293) and OPS (.841).

Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini placed third in AL Rookie of the Year voting Monday.

