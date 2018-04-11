No excuses from Orioles' Jonathan Schoop as he grinds through early-season slump

Jonathan Schoop went into Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays hoping that this would be the day he breaks out of his early-season slump at the plate. It’s only been 12 games, but Schoop knows he’s not feeling good at the plate, and the early results have shown that.

“I’m just not doing damage right now,” Schoop said. “I’ve got to keep working and go out there and hopefully I can catch fire.”

Schoop was one of the Orioles’ top clutch hitters last year, but in the first two weeks of this season, his struggles at the plate have been compounded by some hapless at-bats with runners in scoring position.

In their 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, the Orioles had an opportunity to break a tied game open in the eighth inning against right-hander Aaron Sanchez. Sanchez, who had held the Orioles hitless and scoreless for the first seven innings, allowed three consecutive hits to open the inning that tied the game at 1 and put runners at second and third.

After Trey Mancini smoked a line drive to center field for the first out and Manny Machado was intentionally walked with first base open, Schoop stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, but rolled over on a 1-0 two-seam fastball and hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

“Jon is a guy that he wants something so much, he wants to be there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s got as good of a mentality as you want to see in a player. And believe me, while he may not wear it on his sleeve, that’s really a frustrating at-bat for him tonight. And nobody is frustrated with him, they kind of feel for him because you know how much he takes it personally.”

Schoop stranded four baserunners in his 0-for-3 night Tuesday, his season batting average falling to .189. But take away his three-game series in Houston, when he was 7-for-13 against the Astros, and Schoop is just 3-for-40 in his other nine games this season. In five games at Camden Yards this year, Schoop is 1-for-20 with seven strikeouts.

“Personally, I'm struggling a little bit,” said Schoop, who was also picked off first base after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. “But I'm coming here early to work, and it's going to get better. I hope it's pretty soon. I hope it's tomorrow. But right now, I'll come here show up and work hard and try to compete and try to win.”

During spring training, Schoop talked about his constant desire to keep getting better, that he wasn’t going to rest on last season’s accolades, realizing that a new season would mean more adjustments at the plate.

It is a short sample size, but Schoop is seeing slightly more pitches per plate appearance this year (3.86) than he did last season (3.77). And while the Orioles have seen a lower percentage of fastballs than any team in baseball (47.7 percent), Schoop has seen the highest percentage of any Orioles starter (53.2 percent).

“I’m getting pitches to hit, so it’s no excuse,” Schoop said. “I’ve got Jonesy [Adam Jones] behind me. I’ve got other guys, Manny [Machado] before me. … I’ve got to go out there and keep working. That’s all I can do, work and go out there and try to compete. I don’t have any excuse, because if I see all the at-bats I’m getting now I can go see all of them. And I’m getting pitches that I can hit hard, but I’m just not doing it right now. I’ve got to keep working until I find it. I hope today is the day I find it.”

Outside of that Houston series, most of the Orioles’ early games have been played in cold weather, which can be a challenge for hitters, but Schoop wouldn’t use that as an excuse Tuesday.

“I've got no excuse,” Schoop said. “It’s a baseball game. You've got to find a way to score, you've got to find a way to be warm, you've got to find a way to do your job, you know? It's no excuse. Things aren't going our way right now. We've just got to keep grinding, keep working and it's going to get better.”

Schoop rode a fast start last year to a breakout season that included his first All-Star Game berth and the Most Valuable Oriole award. He spent most of the season as one of the top run producers in the league and throughout most of the first half, he and Mancini held the offense together as the club’s most consistent contributors.

Schoop was at his best with runners in scoring position, posting a .338 average and .910 on-base-plus-slugging percentage while driving in 66 of his 105 RBIs in those situations.

After grounding into that eighth-inning double play Tuesday, Schoop is hitless in 13 at-bats with seven strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

“There’s some things, but it’s mostly because he’s pushing, pushing, pushing instead of kind of letting things travel to him,” Showalter said. “He’s wanting to make it happen, sometimes too quickly.”

