Orioles re-sign Ryan Ripken to minor league contract

The first move of the Orioles offseason involves an omnipresent name in the organization's history.

Infielder Ryan Ripken, the son of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., was re-signed to a minor league contract last week, according to Baseball America's minor league transaction report.

Ripken, 24, signed a minor league contract with Short-A Aberdeen in spring training and hit .287 with an .801 OPS and three home runs for the IronBirds, who play at Ripken Stadium.

The former Gilman star spent a year at South Carolina before playing at Indian River Community College, from which the Washington Nationals drafted him in the 15th round of the 2014 major league draft.



He played parts of three seasons in their system before he was released at the end of spring training, and quickly latched onto the organization that two generations of Ripkens before him helped shape. His father, Cal, owns the IronBirds through Ripken Baseball.



According to Baseball America, the Orioles also re-signed infielder Erick Salcedo and catcher Armando Araiza, who were set to become minor league free agents.

