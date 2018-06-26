After injuries to O'Day, Bundy and Gentry, expect lots of Orioles roster movement Wednesday

The Orioles will likely make a number of roster moves before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners to overhaul their roster after a rash of injuries.

Right-handed reliever Darren O’Day, who left in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to Seattle after aggravating a left hamstring injury that forced him to be unavailable for four days last week, will likely be placed on the disabled list.

Also, outfielder Craig Gentry will go on the disabled list with a non-displaced rib fracture after he was hit by a pitch during the weekend series in Atlanta. Manager Buck Showalter didn’t announce Gentry’s injury until after Tuesday’s game.

Before the game, the Orioles placed right-handed starter Dylan Bundy on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain.

So where does that leave the roster?

“I haven’t had a chance to obviously talk to [executive vice president] Dan [Duquette] yet,” Showalter said. “But initially … you’re going to try to put your best foot forward and what happens Thursday [when Bundy was supposed to pitch], you’ll look at your options there when you get there.”

Showalter’s practice of anticipating the “what ifs” will be tested.

“We were looking at it before the game,” Showalter said. “I was looking at the box score in [Triple-A] Norfolk after Darren came out. So I’ll see what everybody’s thinking here shortly.”

O’Day is scheduled to have an MRI on his hamstring Wednesday to see the severity of the injury. This will mark the fifth time O’Day has landed on the DL since signing his four-year, $31 million deal to return to the Orioles before the 2015 season, but none of those injuries involved the hamstring.

The Orioles had already summoned right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk once they decided Bundy wouldn’t be able to start Thursday, so the converted reliever is expected to fill that role. He was scratched from his Tuesday start at Norfolk, but has yet to be officially recalled.

The Orioles recalled left-hander Donnie Hart from Norfolk when they placed Bundy on the DL, but Showalter said the reliever didn’t arrive until midgame Tuesday, and he didn’t pitch in Tuesday’s loss.

Yacabonis could be officially recalled before Wednesday’s game to replace O’Day on the roster and be available to work in the bullpen in a pinch and start Thursday if he isn’t needed. Yacabonis and Yefry Ramírez are the only available minor league pitchers on the 40-man roster, but RamÍrez isn’t available after pitching 6 1/3 innings Sunday.

After working consecutive days for the Orioles, right-hander Miguel Castro and left-hander Tanner Scott would likely not be available Wednesday.

The Orioles could easily recall Joey Rickard as part of a corresponding DL move to replace Gentry, even though Rickard was just optioned Thursday and hasn’t served the mandatory 10 days in the minors. The move would be permissible because Rickard would be replacing an injured player.

