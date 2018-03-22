Second baseman Brian Roberts, radio broadcaster Fred Manfra to join Orioles Hall of Fame

The Orioles announced Thursday that two-time All-Star second baseman Brian Roberts has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame and longtime radio broadcaster Fred Manfra will be inducted as this year’s Herbert E. Armstrong Award winner.

Roberts and Manfra will be honored at a luncheon at Camden Yards sponsored by the Oriole Advocates, founders of the Orioles Hall of Fame, on Aug. 10 at noon, as well as during an on-field ceremony before the Orioles’ game on Aug. 11 against the Boston Red Sox.

Roberts is the first inductee into the Orioles Hall of Fame since 2015, a class headlined by infielder Melvin Mora that also included John Lowenstein, Gary Roenicke and Fred Uhlman Sr.

A first-round draft pick in 1999 who made his major league debut with the Orioles on June 14, 2001, Roberts made his first Opening Day roster in 2004 and led the team with a .314 average a season later. He made his first All-Star appearance in 2005, then another in 2007.

Roberts hits .278 with 1,452 career hits, leading Orioles second baseman in every major statistical category. Roberts is also among the club’s overall career leaders in stolen bases (second, 278), doubles (fourth, 351), runs (sixth, 810), triples (sixth, 35), extra-base hits (seventh, 478), walks (seventh, 581), hits (ninth, 1,452), at-bats (10th, 5,214), total bases (10th, 2,149) and games (12th, 1,327).

A wildly popular player for a string of Orioles teams that struggled in the 2000s, Roberts’ career was not without potholes. He was named in the Mitchell Report on performance-enhancing drugs in baseball, and admitted later to using steroids in 2003 but only once. His career was cut short by injuries, including a concussion, that limited him to 192 games over the four-year, $40 million contract that began in 2010. He played in 2014 for the New York Yankees before retiring that October.

Roberts will provide analysis for select games on the Orioles Radio Network this season, having previously served as a guest analyst on MASN in 2016 and on FOX, as well as in studio on MLB Network.

Before retiring this past season, Manfra spent 24 years with the Orioles Radio Network. The East Baltimore native and Patterson High School graduate joined Orioles radio broadcasts in 1993. He was on the call both nights when Cal Ripken Jr. tied and broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive-games record. He broadcasted five different Orioles playoff appearances during his tenure. In his 47-year broadcasting career, Manfra covered NBA Finals and NBA All-Star Games, the Olympics, NHL Stanley Cup Finals and All-Star Games, the Breeder’s Cup and Triple Crown races, among other marquee events.

Manfra will be 20th recipient of the Herbert E. Armstrong Award, an award established in 1995 to honor nonuniformed personnel. Other winners include broadcaster Chuck Thompson (1995) and former head athletic trainer Richie Bancells (2011), who retired last fall.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun Orioles broadcaster Fred Manfra is seen in the broadcast booth at Camden Yards before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Orioles broadcaster Fred Manfra is seen in the broadcast booth at Camden Yards before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

