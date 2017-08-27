Orioles score twice in first inning, hang on for 2-1 win over Red Sox, first road sweep of season

Led by left-hander Wade Miley, the Orioles held the Boston Red Sox to a single run despite allowing 16 base runners in a 2-1 victory Sunday at Fenway Park that clinched a three-game series sweep and brought their record to .500 (65-65) for the first time since Aug. 7.

The Orioles didn’t score after the first inning, when center fielder Adam Jones and left fielder Trey Mancini each had an RBI double.

Boston threatened constantly from that point on, but manager Buck Showalter cobbled together 12 outs of scoreless relief from Mychal Givens, Richard Bleier, Miguel Castro and Brad Brach to clinch the Orioles’ first road sweep of the season and give them four straight victories and five wins in their past six games.

For all that, Showalter felt fortunate to have come away with the win, but was ultimately satisfied with the outcome.

“We had first and third and nobody out in the fourth and didn’t push a run across, and that usually bites you here,” he said. “We walked eight of their guys. That usually bites you. We were lucky to catch them with some of their key people hurt. Sometimes, you catch a break there. But our guys did what it took. As far as the atmosphere, they’ve done great things this year and we’re fortunate today. You usually don’t win those types of games.”

Since the Minnesota Twins won in Toronto, the Orioles remain two games out of the second wild-card spot with 32 games remaining and face the team in front of them — the Seattle Mariners — for a three-game series in Baltimore beginning Monday.

“We're here, we're playing,” Jones said. “Over the last month, we win one, lose one, win one, lose two. There was never a 10-out-of-11 or eight-out-of-10 streak. We can start that right now. Let's just put our heads down and get after it, because whatever we've done before means nothing. Everything now is on our plate.”

More Miley magic

Miley was back to his magic-man ways Sunday, wading through five plus-innings while allowing seven hits and walking three but seeing just one run come across on his account.

Nothing was easy for him, but he got out of trouble at every turn. Boston had runners on second and third with one out in the first inning, but left them both. Rookie third baseman Rafael Devers narrowly missed a home run and ended up with a double off the Green Monster in the second inning, but was left there. Same goes for the two men who reached in the third inning.

Miley faced the minimum three batters in the fourth, but a single and two walks in the fifth created a bases-loaded situation that he squirmed out of by getting designated hitter Chris Young to fly out to right field.

Miley ended the day with a 4.99 ERA. It hadn’t been below 5.00 since he was shelled July 3 in Milwaukee.

“It always goes back to the starting pitcher with Wade,” Showalter said.

Bullpen makes it work

The middle innings were treacherous for the Orioles, who needed four pitchers in the sixth inning to stay in front.

After Miley allowed a leadoff double to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Givens saw him score on a double by Devers in between two strikeouts. A walk by Givens and one by left-hander Bleier brought in right-hander Castro, who struck out right fielder Mookie Betts looking to end that threat.

Castro walked the first two batters of the seventh inning before a fielder's choice and a double play got him out of that cleanly as well. Brach got the final five outs, earning his 17th save of the year.

“Brad’s closed one-run games for us before and we were lucky that he had three days off and so had Mychal,” Showalter said. “It’s disappointing Mike took 27 pitches to get two outs. … Castro played a big part in it, too.”

“Oh, man, they did an outstanding job,” Miley said. “From Givvy coming in there with no outs, it was one run given up but he did a good job to get two outs and pass it along. Castro, outstanding job. He wasn't as sharp as he can be, but he still gutted it out and got some big outs. That big double play there, one out and the bases loaded. And then Brachy got the rest of it done. Outstanding.”

Another fast start

True to their recent form, the Orioles got on the board quickly Sunday. Leadoff man Tim Beckham singled, and after a groundout and a balk, was on third base to score on Jones' double down the left-field line. Jones scored when the next batter, Mancini, laced a double that one-hopped into the right-field seats.

“It's always good to give the starting pitcher a little breathing room,” Jones said.

That proved to be enough offense, who had only five men reach base the rest of the way.

Mancini had the only multihit day for the Orioles, adding singles in the fourth and ninth innings to raise his batting average to .293.

Castillo catches another

Welington Castillo's arm strength was never in question when the Orioles signed him in December to fill their catching void after Matt Wieters became a free agent, and he's shown his reputation to be accurate.

Castillo's caught stealing on an attempt in the fourth inning by center fielder Rajai Davis was his 22nd in 44 tries this season, giving him a league-best 50 percent steal rate.