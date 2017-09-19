Orioles waste Gausman's gem in 1-0 loss to Red Sox decided on Brach's 11th-inning wild pitch

Although not officially, the tone of this Orioles season has taken a turn to the future.

The Orioles entered Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox closer to the American League East cellar (2½ games) than the second and final AL wild-card spot (5½ games) with 11 games left in the regular season. While it would take a wild scenario to get them back into the postseason race, they’d still like to finish the season respectably.

But Tuesday’s 1-0 loss in 11 innings to the division-leading Red Sox — their second straight defeat in extra innings against Boston — was another in a series of recent gut punches.

The Orioles (73-79) couldn’t capitalize on one of their top starting pitching performances of the season — right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed just four base runners over eight shutout innings — as the night’s only run was scored on a wild pitch by Brad Brach with two outs and the bases loaded in the 11th.

One of the league’s top defensive center fielders, Bradley made the catch almost look too easy, casually running toward the wall and in mid-stride jumping against the fence to snag Davis’ drive out of the air and bring it back into the field of play.

After losing 11 of their past 13 games, the Orioles must now finish the season 8-2 to avoid the franchise’s first losing season since 2011.

Working his second inning of reliever, Brach couldn’t find the plate, issuing back-to-back two-out walks after the inning opened with an infield single.

The Red Sox scored the game’s only run without hitting a ball out of the infield when Brach’s first pitch to Mitch Moreland skipped in front of catcher Welington Castillo and high into the air, enabling Jackie Bradley Jr. to score.

The Orioles put the tying run at second base with two outs in the bottom of the 11th when Adam Jones reached on Rafael Devers’ two-base throwing error, but Trey Mancini grounded out back to the mound, ending the game.

Gausman continued his second-half revival, delivering one of his finest performances of the season, recording a season-best game score of 85.

He took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 batters he faced before allowing a two-out single by Devers in the fifth.

Overall, Gausman retired 23 of the 27 batters he faced, allowing only three singles and a walk.

Gausman ran into his most trouble in the sixth, giving up a two-out single to Xander Bogaerts, then walking Andrew Benintendi, but he escaped the inning with a 6-3 groundout from Mookie Betts.

He pitched effectively with his fastball, keeping the pitch on the outer part of the plate against Boston’s left-handed-heavy lineup, mixing it well with a splitter that drew swing and misses early. Lefties were just 1-for-14 against him on the night.

Gausman recorded seven strikeouts — most of them coming in the early innings — before lasting late into the game by pitching to contact. Five of Gausman’s seven strikeouts were swinging, and four of those came on his splitter.

He walked off the mound to an ovation from the announced Camden Yards crowd of 21,449 after receiving a key double-play ball off the bat of Bradley.

Gausman has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his past five starts, with a 2.25 ERA over that span. He also has a 3.09 ERA in 12 second-half starts, which is the eighth best among AL qualified starters in that span.

Gausman, who likely has two more starts left this season, has made a major league-leading 32 starts and at 175 2/3 innings is just four innings short of last year’s career high.

Davis robbed

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was robbed of a home run to lead off the fifth inning when his fly ball to right-center field was pulled back into the yard by Bradley.

The catch made Davis just 8-for-55 (a .140 average) in September. He has just two homers and three RBIs this month.

Orioles offense shut down

The Orioles had two chances to break through against Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz. In the third inning, Manny Machado attempted to score from second on Jonathan Schoop’s single to left, but was thrown out at home by left fielder Benintendi.

The Orioles also put runners at the corners with two outs on the sixth, but Mark Trumbo struck out.

O’Day escapes in ninth

Right-hander Darren O’Day worked through a one-out double by Benintendi to pitch a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Facing the top of the Red Sox batting order Benintendi’s double to right field was surrounded by three flyouts for O’Day’s fifth straight scoreless outing and 11th of his past 12.

