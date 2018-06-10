Orioles swept in 4-game set as 13-3 loss in Toronto ties their worst 2018 margin of defeat

The Orioles’ season hit a new low in multiple ways Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre, swept out of Toronto after an ugly 13-3 loss, tying their worst margin of defeat this season while sinking a new season-low 26 games under .500.

This club continues to set standards for what rock bottom can be, and on Sunday, right-hander Alex Cobb was blasted for a career-high nine runs, unable to get through the fourth inning.

The Orioles, who opened their six-game road trip with two hard-fought, low-scoring wins in New York against the Mets, lost all four games in Toronto — including two in extra innings — by a total of 16 runs.

The Orioles have allowed 10 or more runs nine times in their first 64 games, tied with the Kansas City Royals for the most in the major leagues.

Browse Orioles photos from May 2018.

And now after losing 11 of their past 13 games, the Orioles leave Toronto with the majors’ worst record at 19-45. Sunday’s loss marked the seventh time the Orioles have been swept in a three- or four-game series.

Cobb — who was coming off his best outing of the season, a one-run, two-hit, six-inning performance Wednesday against the Mets — unraveled in a fourth inning during which the Blue Jays scored six runs and sent 11 batters to the plate.

Cobb struggled to locate his curveball and splitter, allowing the Blue Jays hitters to sit on his fastball.

After giving up a pair of singles on liners that came through the mound and nearly struck Cobb, Curtis Granderson hit a 3-0 fastball over the right-center-field fence to give the Blue Jays a 6-1 lead.

Yangervis Solarte and Kendrys Morales followed with back-to-back singles, and both scored two batters later on Kevin Pillar’s two-out single that chased Cobb from the game.

CAPTION 6.9.18 -- The O's lost to the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon, 4-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) 6.9.18 -- The O's lost to the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon, 4-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION June 7, 2018 -- The Orioles lose to the Blue Jays, 5-4, in 10 innings. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) June 7, 2018 -- The Orioles lose to the Blue Jays, 5-4, in 10 innings. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)

Orioles pitching allowed four homers Sunday — two off Cobb and two off Rule 5 draft pick Pedro Araujo, who allowed four runs in an inning of work in relief of Cobb.

Araujo allowed his two homers in a three-batter span in the sixth, a two-run homer by Teoscar Hernández and a solo shot by Pillar that put Toronto up 13-1.

Two of the Orioles’ three runs came on solo homers — nearly three-quarters of the team’s homers this season (53 of 73) have been with the bases empty — as long-slumping sluggers Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop each hit a solo shot.

Mancini’s second-inning blast marked his first RBI in 13 games, and Schoop’s homer in the seventh ended a 0-for-18 stretch for him.

After Mancini’s blast gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead, he made an unsuccessful diving attempt at a bloop into shallow left off the bat of Granderson, and the ball got by him, enabling two runs to score. It was the second time this series Mancini made a risky dive that didn’t pay off and led to runs. Morales hit an opposite-field homer to left off Cobb in the third inning to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard