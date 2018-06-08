Orioles offense sputters again behind Andrew Cashner in 5-1 loss to Blue Jays

Andrew Cashner hasn’t received much run support this season, and even though he’s given the Orioles a chance to win on most nights, his better starts have often gone to waste.

On Friday night at Rogers Centre, Cashner put the Orioles in position to win again, grinding through a six-inning, three-run outing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But the Orioles offense managed just two hits in seven innings against Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ, their only run coming on a botched double-play ball in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Craig Gentry had three of the Orioles’ five hits on the night. The rest of the batting order went 2-for-28.

After winning two games this week in New York while scoring two runs or fewer, the Orioles’ record when scoring two runs or fewer fell to 3-25.

The Orioles (19-43) have lost nine of their past 11 games.

Cashner (2-8) allowed a pair of solo homers, including one in the second inning on a 3-0 count to Russell Martin. Randal Grichuk homered in the fifth, marking the first homers that Cashner had allowed in four starts.

Gentry had the only two hits off Happ over seven innings – a leadoff single in the third and a two-out double in the fifth.

Happ (8-3) has allowed just two runs (one earned) in 13 innings over two starts against the Orioles this season. He allowed one run in six innings while striking out nine in a 7-1 Orioles loss at Camden Yards on April 9.

On Friday, Happ only struck out three but pounded the zone and pitched to contact.

After winning two games against the Mets at Citi Field despite scoring three total runs, the Orioles have been dealt two tough losses in Toronto. They couldn’t preserve a three-run ninth-inning lead before losing in 10 on Thursday, and were frustrated by Happ, who won his fourth straight decision.

The Orioles scored their only run against Happ on Trey Mancini’s second-inning grounder to shortstop that appeared to be an inning-ending double-play ball.

With two on and one out after walks to Danny Valencia and Mark Trumbo, Mancini hit a grounder to Aledmys Díaz but second baseman Devon Travis’ throw to first went past Justin Smoak, allowing Valencia to score to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Cashner, who entered the night having received just 1.58 runs of support per start, the lowest among Orioles starters, was helped by rookie catcher Austin Wynns in the third inning. Wynns erased a leadoff runner when he threw out Díaz attempting to steal second.

Cashner allowed three singles in the sixth, the last of which – a one-out RBI single by Martin – gave Toronto a 3-1 lead. Cashner became visibly upset with home plate umpire Tom Woodring after he didn’t get the call on a borderline full-count pitch to Grichuk, prompting pitching coach Roger McDowell to visit the mound to calm him down.

After no further damage that inning, Cashner posted his sixth quality start in 13 games this season. Cashner has won just one of his past 11 starts and the Orioles are just 3-10 in games he’s started.

The Blue Jays (28-35) added an insurance run on Teoscar Hernández’s RBI triple to right off Tanner Scott, a ball that caused Gentry to slam into the wall. He remained in the game.

After the Orioles stranded runners at the corners in the eighth, Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer off Mike Wright Jr. in the bottom of the inning to give the Blue Jays a four-run lead.

