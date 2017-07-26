Orioles waste quality start from Jimenez, lose second straight to Rays, 5-1

Ubaldo Jimenez certainly deserved a better fate than the one he received Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed just five base runners over six innings, harnessing his command while working all areas of the strike zone and fanning a career-high nine batters.

The Orioles needed such an outing from Jimenez, who has struggled mightily since returning to the starting rotation, especially with the club on the fringes of the playoff race with the nonwaiver trade deadline approaching.

But one pitch burned Jimenez in the Orioles’ 5-1 loss at Tropicana Field. He had used his two-seam sinking fastball effectively, particularly down in the zone early, getting seven called strikes from it, including four of his nine strikeouts, but the sinker he threw third baseman Evan Longoria was low and inside, right in Longoria’s power zone.

And Longoria — a longtime thorn in the side of the Orioles — made Jimenez pay, turning the game with one swing by hitting a two-run homer to left field.

With the loss, the Orioles went into their final series before Monday’s 4 p.m. nonwaiver trade deadline five games under .500 at 48-53. They begin a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Orioles offense managed just one run, on Jonathan Schoop’s homer in the fourth inning against right-hander Alex Cobb, who held them to four runs over seven innings.

Jimenez did his part. After putting two of the first three batters he faced on base, he received a 5-4-3 double play to get out of the inning, the first of 12 straight batters he retired.

Browse Orioles photos from July 2017.

Over one stretch from the second through fifth innings, Jimenez recorded strikeouts in seven of 10 outs, mixing his two-seam fastball, four-seam fastball, splitter, slider and curveball efficiently against a free-swinging batting order. Over his first five innings, Jimenez threw 12 of 17 first-pitch strikes.

He issued a leadoff walk to Mallex Smith in the sixth that ended his retired batter streak, and seemed preoccupied with Smith’s ability to steal, throwing to first three times in the following at-bat. Despite that, he struck out Corey Dickerson before Longoria came to the plate.

Jimenez threw three straight two-seamers to Longoria, the first two on the outer half before hooking one inside that Longoria turned on for his 38th career homer against the Orioles, which is the most of any active player.

Schoop alone on offense

Schoop’s 22nd homer of the season in the fourth inning marked the Orioles’ only offense against Cobb, who allowed just four hits over seven innings.

The second baseman drove a 3-1 splitter an estimated 440 feet over the center-field fence.

Chris Davis then drew a walk, but Cobb went on to retire the final nine of 11 hitters he faced. The only other Orioles runner in scoring position was Seth Smith, who hit one of his two doubles on the day off Cobb with one out in the fifth.

Britton, O’Day can’t keep game close

Any appearance by closer Zach Britton — who is on the trading block — could be his last for the Orioles, and Britton allowed two runs in the eighth inning.

Trailing 3-1, Britton allowed singles to three of the first four hitters he faced, including Logan Morrison’s RBI hit through the right side. Britton then induced a comebacker and threw to second, but could only get the front end of a double-play attempt, enabling another run to score.

Before then, the Rays expanded their lead in the seventh on Souza’s solo homer off Darren O’Day, the third homer he has allowed in his past five appearances.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard