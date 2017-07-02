Orioles honor former Ravens player O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda

Former Ravens linebacker O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda, were honored Sunday as the Orioles’ Birdland Heroes for their continuing work to improve the lives of people suffering with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis a decade ago but continues to work in Ravens front office. He and Chanda formed the Brigance Brigade Foundation in 2008 to “equip, encourage, and empower people living with ALS.”

“The Brigade is growing,’’ Chanda Brigance said. “We’re just so amazed at the support that we get from people and how many people come out, how many people support and how many people who are generally trying to improve the lives of people who are living with ALS.”



O.J. Brigance, speaking with a voice simulator, said the foundation is “excited and humbled to be recognized as the Orioles Birdland Community Hero. The Baltimore Orioles have a rich tradition of being involved in the Baltimore community and acknowledging the work of others doing the same.”

