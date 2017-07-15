After All-Star break, little respite for Kevin Gausman in Orioles' dramatic 9-8 loss to Cubs

If the Orioles were looking for a fresh start coming out of the All-Star break, they're still looking.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman, who had shown promise of making a midseason turnaround recently, instead followed up Friday night’s game-delaying thunderstorm by igniting a meteor shower that led to a 9-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs before an announced 34,335 at Camden Yards.

The Cubs hammered four long home runs off him in the first three innings and ran up a lightning-quick eight-run lead in their first game in Baltimore since 2003, while the Orioles were left to ponder a pitching crisis that refuses to abate.

The offense showed up soon thereafter, chipping away at the eight-run deficit until Mark Trumbo’s towering two-run homer tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, but it was all just a big tease. Cubs shortstop Addison Russell answered with a line drive into the left-field bleachers in the ninth off reliever Brad Brach to render the big comeback and the bullpen’s five straight shutout innings irrelevant.

Still, the Orioles are searching for reasons to believe, and Trumbo said the big comeback spoke more to the team’s outlook than the one swing by Russell that undid all the good that came before it.

“We did a really good job,” he said. “Down that many early is really tough, and we did everything we could to get back in it.”

With the midseason trade deadline little more than two weeks away, this homestand could determine whether the club stays together beyond July 31.

“We need to play good baseball,” Trumbo said, “and obviously win and show some of the signs of life that we did tonight. We did everything we could for it to go our way, but they just did a little bit better.”

The first half of their season was littered with early deficits like Friday’s, and no one in the starting rotation has been immune to the epidemic of bullpen-taxing meltdowns. Gausman had delivered three solid performances in his previous four starts, but he faltered in his last before the All-Star break and completely unraveled Friday.

He lasted just three innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits and a walk. Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers in a four-run first. Ben Zobrist hit a two-run shot in the second, and Jason Heyward added a two-run homer in the third. Six of the seven Cubs hits were for extra bases.

The Cubs and Orioles entered their series with similarly mediocre win-loss records, but any temptation to draw comparisons evaporated before the end of the first inning. The Cubs haven’t looked like the defending World Series champions much this season, but they made an exception on a night when the stands were populated by a surprising number of their fans.

Bad-luck birds

The Orioles obviously could not curse the fates after falling so far behind so quickly, but they could have used a little more luck.

They should have scored another run on an extra-base hit by Manny Machado in the third, but the ball caromed around the left-field corner and popped up above the fence, where a fan reached out and gloved it. The umpires convened near third base to discuss whether to call interference and place the runners, but let the play stand as a ground-rule double.

Adam Jones returned to third base, and both runners ultimately were stranded. The Orioles also had a pair of lineouts with a runner in scoring position in the fourth.

Gausman’s fifth

No, we’re not talking about a symphony. Friday night’s performance was his fifth of the season in which he got 12 outs or fewer and allowed five earned runs or more. His ERA jumped back up to 6.37.

