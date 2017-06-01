Wade Miley pitches seven strong innings in Orioles' 7-5 win over Red Sox

After his last start in Houston, Orioles left-hander Wade Miley lamented another start stifled by deep counts that ended up being the difference between a pedestrian five-inning outing and seven strong innings.

Much like his most recent outing, Miley battled with his pitch count early Thursday night. But unlike that time out, he found a way to be more economical as the night went on.

Miley held the Boston Red Sox to one run over seven innings, scattering five hits, in the Orioles' 7-5 series-opening victory at Camden Yards. It was the Orioles' third win in last four games after a season-high seven-game losing streak.

For the second straight night, the Orioles offense flexed its muscle, hitting four home runs Thursday, including solo home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis for a second consecutive night. Mark Trumbo also hit a two-run homer in the first and Jonathan Schoop blasted a three-run shot in the sixth.

The Orioles (28-24) have scored the same number of runs the past two games (17) as they did over the course of their entire seven-game losing streak.

A nine-pitch first inning by Miley was foiled by a 30-pitch second. But after stranding runners at the corners that inning, Miley allowed just three base runners over his next five innings, keeping the ball on the down to the tune of eight groundouts.

Miley was already at 72 pitches through his first four innings. But he then induced six straight groundouts for quick work in an 11-pitch fifth and a 13-pitch sixth, a result of starting hitters off with changeups, sliders and curveballs before getting them to roll over on fastballs later in at-bats.

Miley issued a four-pitch walk to Red Sox first baseman Sam Travis to open the seventh, but then drew quick outs from Josh Rutledge and Christian Vazquez before finishing his outing with a six-pitch strikeout of Jackie Bradley Jr., who swung through a slider.

Machado ends hitless streak: Slumping third baseman Manny Machado snapped a 0-for-18 skid with a first-inning single off Red Sox starter and former Orioles farmhand Eduardo Rodriguez. Machado also had his first multihit effort in six games.

Machado didn't have a hit since hitting a double Saturday in Houston. He was not only hitless, but struck out 10 times over his previous four games, seeing his season batting average drop 15 points to .205 entering Thursday's game.

But Machado had two singles against Rodriguez on Thursday, scoring both times on home runs — Trumbo's two-run blast in the first and Schoop's three-run shot in the sixth.

Bullpen falters in ninth: Manager Buck Showalter turned to left-hander Donnie Hart to put the game away against the left-handed-hitting Bradley with two outs in the ninth, but Bradley launched a three-run homer to center field to make it a 7-5 game.

Right-hander Mike Wright was one out away from his second straight scoreless outing since being called up Wednesday. But he allowed a run on Vazquez's two-out RBI single in the ninth.

Wright retired the first four batters he faced before allowing a single to Hanley Ramirez with one out in the ninth. He then yielded back-to-back two-out singles Rutledge and Vazquez to make the score 7-2.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard