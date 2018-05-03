Angels slugger Albert Pujols will be on cusp of history Thursday night against Orioles

History could be made in the Orioles’ series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

After recording two hits in Wednesday night’s 10-7 Angels win, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just two hits short of becoming the 32nd player in major league history to compile 3,000 career hits.

Pujols homered and doubled in Wednesday’s game — both hits coming off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy — to bring him closer to the milestone.

He is already in elite company, becoming the ninth player to reach 600 career homers, and when he reaches 3,000 hits, he would become just the fourth player to accomplish both of those feats, joining Hank Aaron, Álex Rodríguez and Willie Mays.

Pujols is 4-for-15 with two doubles, two RBIs and a strikeout against Thursday’s starter, right-hander Chris Tillman.

He is just a .244 hitter in 43 career games against the Orioles for his career, with seven homers and 24 RBIs.

Last season, Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré recorded his 3,000th career hit against the Orioles in Arlington, Texas.

