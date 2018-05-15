Orioles-Phillies postponed after three-hour delay; makeup will be July 12

The Orioles’ scheduled interleague game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Camden Yards was postponed by inclement weather and will be made up July 12.

The postponement was made after the start of the game was delayed by 3 hours, 10 minutes.

With rain remaining the forecast Wednesday, the start time for Wednesday’s afternoon game between the Orioles and Phillies was moved up from 12:35 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. to help accommodate getting the game in before bad weather hits.

Tickets for Tuesday’s rained-out game will be automatically honored for the makeup game. No exchange is necessary, and fans should bring their original tickets to the ballpark gates for admission to the July 12 game.

Those fans who are unable to attend the makeup game can exchange their tickets toward any remaining home game this season, subject to availability.

The game time for the makeup game will be announced at a later date.

July 12 was a day off between home series for the Orioles, but for the Phillies, it was between road series in New York and Miami, which might have been a reason the teams waited out the weather so long before postponing it.

The start of Tuesday’s game was delayed just before the scheduled first pitch, but it was clear a delay was imminent because neither starting pitcher started warming up — a practice that usually begins about 30 minutes before first pitch — and both bullpens were empty.

While dark clouds began rolling in immediately, it didn’t begin raining until about an hour into the delay, even though fans had already been instructed to seek cover because of the threat of lightning.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner, who was scheduled to start Tuesday’s game, is now scheduled to start Wednesday. Right-hander Miguel Castro had been scheduled to start that game, but he will instead be available out of the bullpen Wednesday. Right-hander Kevin Gausman is still expected to start Thursday night’s road series opener in Boston.

If the Orioles rotation stays in turn, they would need a starter for Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park because Cashner would be unable to pitch that day on short rest. That spot could be filled by rookie right-hander Davis Hess.

