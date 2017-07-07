Two Orioles are MLB's least valuable at their positions, according to a statistical analysis

After Thursday night’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Orioles fell a season-worst five games below .500.

That wasn’t the day’s only development that stung.

Two Orioles players are major league baseball’s “worst bang for the buck” at their respective positions, according to an analysis Sporting News published Thursday.

The outlet considered FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) and the average annual value (AAV) of each players’ contracts to determine who at every position had the best and worst production.

J.J. Hardy and Ubaldo Jimenez didn’t receive positive reviews.

Hardy is the game’s least valuable shortstop, according to the analysis, with a -0.7 fWAR. His AAV ($6,933,333) combined with his performance value (-$5,600,000) leave his net value at -$12,533,333.

In the final season of his three-year, $40 million contract, he’s on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist and a cracked rib and isn’t expected to resume baseball activity until after the All-Star break.

CAPTION July 6, 2017: The Orioles lose to the Twins, 6-4. They are tied for last place in the AL East. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) July 6, 2017: The Orioles lose to the Twins, 6-4. They are tied for last place in the AL East. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles' Ubaldo Jiménez allows three homers for first time since 2015 in 6-2 loss to Brewers Orioles' Ubaldo Jiménez allows three homers for first time since 2015 in 6-2 loss to Brewers

But regardless of Hardy’s success in his return, the Orioles are likely to look for new options next season for a starting shortstop because Hardy’s power numbers have dipped -- he hasn’t hit double-digit home runs since 2013 -- and he had a career-low .211 batting average before suffering his injuries in mid-June.

Meanwhile, Jimenez has had a frustrating season, switching between the bullpen and starting rotation, and he’s the least valuable starting pitcher in the major leagues, according to the analysis.

His fWAR is -0.7 and performance value is -$5,600,000. By subtracting his $6,500,000 AAV, Jimenez’s production is worth -$12,100,000.

Browse Orioles photos from July 2017.

The right-hander is also in the final year of of his contract -- a four-year, $50 million deal before the 2014 season -- and it’s not likely he’ll again command such a market during free agency.

His current 6.64 ERA is the highest of his career, and he’s allowed home runs on about 22 percent of his hits through 17 appearances -- 12 starts -- this season.

The Orioles, though, aren’t the only ones dealing with poor contract value.

Former Oriole Matt Wieters ranks as the analysis’ worst catcher.

After eight years in Baltimore, Wieters signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Washington Nationals in February.

While he’s the lone player on the worst-value list with a positive fWAR (0.1) and performance value ($800,000), Wieters’ net value is -$4,660,000 as he’s hitting .237 with seven home runs.

ccaplan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/CallieCaplan