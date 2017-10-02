What was the Orioles record against the teams that made the playoffs?

Wondering how the Orioles fared against the teams that made the playoffs? As you might expect in their first losing season in six years, it wasn’t pretty.

The Orioles were 23-42 with a .354 winning percentage against the seven playoff teams they faced (the five American League teams — the Red Sox, Yankees, Indians, Twins and Astros — plus two National League teams — the Nationals and Cubs).

The only team they had a winning record against was the Red Sox (10-9). The Orioles won or split each series with Boston up until their final meeting of the season in September (a three-game series that the Red Sox swept).

Their worst record was against the Yankees; the Orioles only managed two wins against New York after May. Their final record was 7-12.

The other records were:

1-6 against the Indians

2-5 against the Twins

1-5 against the Astros

2-2 against the Nationals

0-3 against the Cubs