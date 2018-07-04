Orioles on deck: Rickard recalled to replace Rasmus, plus what to watch Wednesday at Phillies

Orioles (24-60) vs. Phillies (46-37)
Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
First pitch: 4:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (10-2, 2.48 ERA)
Rickard back with Orioles, replaces Rasmus
A day after outfielder Colby Rasmus told the Orioles that he doesn’t want to play anymore, the team recalled outfielder Joey Rickard from Triple-A Norfolk.
What to watch
1. Another start. Yefry Ramírez will be making his second start of the season after allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 13 at Camden Yards. He pitched five scoreless innings in relief last Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.
2. Another top pitcher. It’s just a two-game series, but the Orioles faced the Phillies’ hottest pitcher, Zach Eflin, on Tuesday. Today they’ll square off against Aaron Nola, who is 10-2 with a 2.48 ERA. At least they didn’t have to see Jake Arrieta.
3. Fourth on the Fourth? Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo has hit three home runs in the last two games and eight in the last 15. Can he hit his fourth HR in the last three days on July 4th?
Orioles lineup
3B Tim Beckham
CF Adam Jones
SS Manny Machado
RF Mark Trumbo
1B Chris Davis
2B Jonathan Schoop
LF Trey Mancini
C Chance Sisco
P Yefry Ramirez
Phillies lineup
2B César Hernández
LF Rhys Hoskins
CF Odubel Herrera
RF Nick Williams
SS Scott Kingery
C Jorge Alfaro
3B Maikel Franco
P Aaron Nola