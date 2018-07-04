Orioles on deck: Rickard recalled to replace Rasmus, plus what to watch Wednesday at Phillies

Orioles (24-60) vs. Phillies (46-37)

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (10-2, 2.48 ERA)

Rickard back with Orioles, replaces Rasmus

A day after outfielder Colby Rasmus told the Orioles that he doesn’t want to play anymore, the team recalled outfielder Joey Rickard from Triple-A Norfolk.

What to watch

1. Another start. Yefry Ramírez will be making his second start of the season after allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 13 at Camden Yards. He pitched five scoreless innings in relief last Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.

2. Another top pitcher. It’s just a two-game series, but the Orioles faced the Phillies’ hottest pitcher, Zach Eflin, on Tuesday. Today they’ll square off against Aaron Nola, who is 10-2 with a 2.48 ERA. At least they didn’t have to see Jake Arrieta.

3. Fourth on the Fourth? Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo has hit three home runs in the last two games and eight in the last 15. Can he hit his fourth HR in the last three days on July 4th?

Orioles lineup

3B Tim Beckham

CF Adam Jones

SS Manny Machado

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

LF Trey Mancini

C Chance Sisco

P Yefry Ramirez

Phillies lineup

2B César Hernández

LF Rhys Hoskins

CF Odubel Herrera

1B Carlos Santana

RF Nick Williams

SS Scott Kingery

C Jorge Alfaro

3B Maikel Franco

P Aaron Nola