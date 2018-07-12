Orioles suspend Papa John's 'Five Runs or More' promotion after founder's resignation

In the wake of the resignation of Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter after he used a racial slur during a conference call, the Orioles have suspended their “Five Runs or More” online promotion with the company.

Every time the Orioles scored five runs or more in a game this season, customers received a 50 percent discount the following day on regularly-priced Papa John’s menu items ordered online by using a promo code.

Major League Baseball also suspended its “Papa Slam” promotion with the company — which provided fans a 40 percent discount on online orders the day after a grand slam was hit during a major league game — Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday.

The “Papa Slam” offer was promoted heavily, receiving attention along MLB’s social media accounts. But Yankees first baseman Greg Bird’s grand slam against the Orioles on Wednesday didn’t receive that treatment.

Even though MLB ceased its “Papa Slam” promotion, it was left up to each club whether to continue their individual promotions.

Schnatter, who was a longtime visible presence in Papa John’s commercial campaigns, admitted to making a racial slur during a company conference call in May. He resigned late Wednesday night.

