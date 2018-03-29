What you need to know about Orioles' Opening Day at Camden Yards

If you’re going to today’s Orioles season opener or want to watch or listen to game on TV or radio, here’s everything you need to know:

Teams: Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Where: Orioles Park at Camden Yards

Game time: 3:05 p.m. today

TV: MASN Radio: 105.7FM

SCHEDULE

10 a.m.: Orioles parking lots open to fans

Noon: Gates open

Noon-12:45 p.m.: Orioles batting practice

12:45-1:35 p.m.: Twins batting practice

2:30 p.m.: Pregame ceremonies begin (player introductions, ceremonial first pitch, national anthem)

3:05 p.m. First pitch by Orioles starter Dylan Bundy

WEATHER

Today will be cloudy with a high near 64. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers and patchy fog, with a greater chance of precipitation after the game.

NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER

Maryland native and tenor Richard Troxell will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and later “God Bless America” during the seventh-inning stretch. Troxell, from Thurmont, will be performing at his 12th Orioles Opening Day.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH

Longtime Orioles athletic trainer Richie Bancells will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He retired in 2017 after 30 years as the team’s head athletic trainer and 41 years in the organization.

GAME SECURITY

Fans will have to go through walk-through magnetometers or be searched by hand-held metal detectors at each entrance. Fans should leave plenty of time for entry.

Keys and mobile phones will have to be removed from pockets. Wallets and other identification or money holders can remain in their pocket or size-compliant bag. Bags that do not meet size requirements will not be allowed into the ballpark.

Fans without a bag can use express lanes at gates A, C, F, or H. Other security measures include:

» All items permitted into the ballpark will be inspected. No bags or items exceeding the maximum size of 16 inches x 16 inches x 8 inches are allowed. Permitted items must easily fit into a 16-inch x 16-inch x 8-inch container. Bags on wheels are prohibited.

» No containers or unauthorized items can be left at any park entrance. Fans will be asked to return them to their vehicle.

» No re-entry will be permitted. Once fans enter the ballpark, they will not be permitted to leave and re-enter the facility.

» Only vehicles dropping off or picking up guests with disabilities are permitted curbside.

» The Orioles allow handmade banners and signs, but do not permit the hanging of banners in the ballpark. Banners may only be displayed before and after the game and between innings. Banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political and/or in bad taste according to the team’s discretion. The Orioles reserve the right to remove any banner.

» Air horns, cowbells and other noisemakers are not permitted in the ballpark.

FOOD

The Orioles on Wednesday announced the new food vendors at Camden Yards this season, including local eateries like Stuggy’s gourmet hot dogs, Attman’s Deli, and Pinch Dumplings.

BAR SPECIALS

Planning to watch the game at a bar instead of Camden Yards? Plenty of them will be opening early and running specials all day.

TRAFFIC

