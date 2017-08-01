Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday vs. Royals

Orioles (51-54) vs. Royals (55-49)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (9-8, 4.53 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Ian Kennedy (4-6, 4.43)

What to watch

1. Going for four. The Orioles are going for their fourth straight victory, for just their second winning streak longer than three games since early May. A win tonight would draw the Orioles to within 3½ games of the Royals for the second wild-card spot.

2. Turn the tide? Dylan Bundy had a 3.05 ERA on June 9, but has a 7.85 ERA in seven starts since. In his last outing, he allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings. Can Bundy start to turn things around with an opportunity to close in on the Royals?

3. At his peak. Jonathan Schoop has had few letdowns this season; in fact he seems to keep heating up. His .307 average matches his highest of the season, and he comes in to tonight batting .348 over a six-game hitting streak. He has a double, three homers and six RBIs during that stretch. See if he can set a new season high tonight against the Royals.

Orioles lineup

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

1B Chris Davis

LF Trey Mancini

SS Tim Beckham

DH Seth Smith

C Welington Castillo

RF Joey Rickard

