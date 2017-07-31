Orioles on deck: What to watch Monday vs. Royals, plus series matchups

Orioles (50-54) vs. Royals (55-49)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jiménez (4-7, 6.93 ERA) vs. Royals LHP Danny Duffy (7-6, 3.56)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.64, 16th); Royals (4.41, 22nd)

Average: Orioles (.257, 13th); Royals (.256, 14th)

Home runs: Orioles (148, ninth); Royals (130, 15th)

OPS: Orioles (.744, 16th); Royals (.730, 23rd)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (5.11, 29th); Royals (4.16, 11th)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (5.87, 29th); Royals (4.43, 13th)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (4.02, 12th); Royals (3.73, seventh)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.985, 10th); Royals (.989, first)

Errors: Orioles (56, 11th fewest); Royals (42, fewest in MLB)

UZR/150: Orioles (-5.1, 26th); Royals (7.2, third)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-9, 18th); Royals (12, t-10th)

Minor trade

In the Orioles’ first move on the day of the nonwaiver trade deadline, they shipped international bonus slots to the New York Yankees for right-hander Yefry Ramírez.

The 23-year-old has had a good season at Double-A, going 10-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 18 starts.

What to watch

1. Royal rise. The Orioles and Royals have been opposites this season — the Orioles with the hot start and then the prolonged slump, the Royals with the slow start and then the prolonged surge. The Royals come to town 45-28 since a 10-20 start, and they swept the Orioles in Kansas City earlier this season. Can the Orioles continue their momentum from Texas and cool off the Royals?

2. No Trumbo. Mark Trumbo was a late scratch from Sunday’s lineup and sits again tonight. The Orioles scored 10 runs without Trumbo in the series finale against the Rangers and he is 0-for-17 over his past four games. Trey Mancini will serve as the designated hitter with Craig Gentry in left. Will the Orioles be able to produce without him once again?

3. Audition. With Jeremy Hellickson on board, it’s now Ubaldo Jiménez’s turn to make his case to stay in the rotation. He’s coming off a quality start — two earned runs on three hits in six innings — and after Wade Miley was solid Sunday, Jiménez needs to show that he belongs or risk losing his job.

Orioles lineup

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

DH Trey Mancini

1B Chris Davis

C Caleb Joseph

RF Joey Rickard

SS Rubén Tejada

LF Craig Gentry

