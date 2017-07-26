Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday afternoon at Rays

Orioles (48-52) vs. Rays (52-49)

Where: Tropicana Field

First pitch: 12:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jiménez (4-6, 7.19 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Alex Cobb (8-6, 3.57)

What to watch

1. Reverse lock? In two games against the Rays this season, Ubaldo Jiménez has a 19.06 ERA and is allowing a 1.412 OPS. After posting a 9.95 ERA in his first four starts this month, he’s due for a better outing, right?

2. On the Cobb. It’s not quite at the level the Rays have owned Jiménez this season, but the Orioles have handed Alex Cobb a 6.35 ERA in two starts against them in 2017. Most of that came in their last meeting when he allowed six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings earlier this month. Can they do it again? Maybe if they ...

3. Keep the bats rolling. The Orioles haven’t been held to fewer than four runs since July 17, averaging 7.5 runs per game over their past eight. That’s a big reason they’re 5-4 during that time. See if they can keep that offensive roll alive to leave St. Petersburg, Fla., with a series win.

Orioles lineup

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

LF Trey Mancini

RF Seth Smith

C Caleb Joseph

SS Rubén Tejada

