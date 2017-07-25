Orioles on deck: What to watch Tuesday at Rays

Orioles (48-51) vs. Rays (51-49)

Where: Tropicana Field

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Wade Miley (4-8, 5.58 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Jacob Faria (4-1, 2.52)

What to watch

1. Right or wrong. The Orioles have won six of their past 10 games, and tonight’s starter — Wade Miley — has been one of the biggest roadblocks to greater success. Kevin Gausman came through Monday for a second straight strong start to help the Orioles win their second in a row to remain 3½ games out of a wild-card spot with less than a week to go before the trade deadline. Miley, on the other hand, hasn’t had a quality start since June 1, posting a 10.04 ERA in nine starts since. See if the Orioles can get more out of him tonight.

2. RBIs galore. Jonathan Schoop’s amazing RBI streak reached eight straight games Monday, and he has driven in 17 runs during that time. The American League Player of the Week is on a roll unlike any an Orioles batter has had this season. See if he can stretch it to nine in a row with an RBI tonight.

3. Familiar foe. Rays rookie starter Jacob Faria and the Orioles are becoming more and more familiar, as they’re the only team he has faced more than once — and now he sees them for a third time tonight. He posted quality starts in each of his first seven major league games, including back-to-back ones against the Orioles in late June. Faria’s last outing, however, was the first he failed to convert a quality start, allowing four runs in five innings in Oakland. See if he can perform well against them again, as the Orioles miss Chris Davis for a second straight night.

Browse Orioles photos from July 2017.

Orioles lineup

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Trey Mancini

RF Seth Smith

C Welington Castillo

SS Rubén Tejada

​​​​​RF Joey Rickard

jland@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JoshLandSun