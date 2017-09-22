Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday vs. Rays

Orioles (74-80) vs. Rays (74-79)
Where: Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jiménez (6-10, 6.57 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Alex Cobb (11-10, 3.63)
What to watch
1. Holding on. The Orioles remain one loss away from No. 81 on the season, and their playoff elimination number is down to four. Coming off an impressive win Thursday, can they keep their season relevant into the weekend?
2. Beckham’s back. Tim Beckham is back at shortstop and leading off for the first time since Tuesday after having an abscessed wisdom tooth removed. He went into that absence batting .171 with a .618 OPS this month. See if the time off did his bat some good.
3. Simply solid. Ubaldo Jiménez has returned to pitching solid after a three-start stretch of poor performances. He has a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings over his past three appearances, striking out 16 and walking three to earn his way back into the rotation. He has a 10.80 ERA against the Rays this year. Despite that, will he keep this current solid run going?
Orioles lineup
SS Tim Beckham
3B Manny Machado
2B Jonathan Schoop
CF Adam Jones
LF Trey Mancini
1B Chris Davis
RF Austin Hays
DH Pedro Álvarez
C Caleb Joseph
