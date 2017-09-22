Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday vs. Rays

Orioles (74-80) vs. Rays (74-79)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jiménez (6-10, 6.57 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Alex Cobb (11-10, 3.63)

What to watch

1. Holding on. The Orioles remain one loss away from No. 81 on the season, and their playoff elimination number is down to four. Coming off an impressive win Thursday, can they keep their season relevant into the weekend?

2. Beckham’s back. Tim Beckham is back at shortstop and leading off for the first time since Tuesday after having an abscessed wisdom tooth removed. He went into that absence batting .171 with a .618 OPS this month. See if the time off did his bat some good.

3. Simply solid. Ubaldo Jiménez has returned to pitching solid after a three-start stretch of poor performances. He has a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings over his past three appearances, striking out 16 and walking three to earn his way back into the rotation. He has a 10.80 ERA against the Rays this year. Despite that, will he keep this current solid run going?

Orioles lineup

SS Tim Beckham

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

LF Trey Mancini

1B Chris Davis

RF Austin Hays

DH Pedro Álvarez

C Caleb Joseph

Browse photos of the Orioles in September 2017.

jland@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JoshLandSun