Orioles on deck: What to watch Monday vs. Athletics, plus series matchups

Orioles (60-64) vs. Athletics (54-70)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Wade Miley (6-10, 5.21 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP Chris Smith (0-2, 5.26)

Series matchups

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.75, 13th); Athletics (4.36, 22nd)

Average: Orioles (.263, sixth); Athletics (.241, 28th)

Home runs: Orioles (181, fifth); Athletics (169, 12th)

OPS: Orioles (.761, 13th); Athletics (.737, 22nd)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (4.92, 28th); Athletics (4.72, 23rd)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (5.65, 29th); Athletics (4.77, 22nd)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (3.83, eighth); Athletics (4.63, 28th)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.985, 13th); Athletics (.979, 30th)

Errors: Orioles (70, 14th fewest); Athletics (99, most in MLB)

UZR/150: Orioles (-6.0, 29th); Athletics (-9.8, 30th)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-18, 21st); Athletics (-51, 30th)

What to watch

1. Time to dig. The Orioles lost a game to the Angels in the wild-card race over the weekend by re-enacting the teams’ series in Anaheim — the Orioles won the first game followed by two defeats. Tonight, they open a three-game series against the Athletics, owners of the second-worst record in the American League with whom the Orioles split a four-game series out west. The A’s have lost eight of their past 12 games, while the Orioles are looking to make sure their four-game hole in the playoff race — with 38 games to go — gets no deeper.

2. Crush heating. A healthy and productive Chris Davis would be a boon for the Orioles offense right now, and he appears to be heating up. Over his past six games, sandwiched around a couple of absences because of illness, Davis is hitting .400/.423/.600 with four multi-hit efforts and six RBIs. On Sunday, he homered for the first time since Aug. 6, something the club would like to see more often the rest of the way.

3. Miley ahead. Wade Miley had put together three straight good starts before allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his most recent outing. The Orioles could use a quality performance after a disappointing full turn through the rotation where Chris Tillman was the only starter to last five full innings.

Orioles lineup

SS Tim Beckham

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

LF Trey Mancini

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

C Welington Castillo

RF Seth Smith

