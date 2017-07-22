Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday vs. Astros

Orioles (46-50) vs. Astros (64-32)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, WJZ/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 7.20 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Collin McHugh (NR)

What to watch

1. Late push or just a loss. The Orioles scored six runs in the last two innings Friday to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth. But they fell just short, done in early by another rough outing from Ubaldo Jiménez. Was the late push a sign of things to come for the offense or just a wasted effort?

2. String them together. With three runs allowed in 11 innings over his past two starts, Chris Tillman has put together his best two-game stretch of the season. His last outing started a string of three straight quality starts for the Orioles. Wade Miley and Jiménez ended that run with two poor outings, but can Tillman start another positive streak for the rotation?

3. Schoop’s streak. Jonathan Schoop has driven in 13 runs during a streak of five straight games with at least an RBI. During that stretch, he has two doubles and two homers while batting .429. Can Schoop extend that string to six in a row?

Orioles lineup

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

LF Trey Mancini

RF Seth Smith

C Welington Castillo​​​​​​​

SS Rubén Tejada

