Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday vs. Angels

Orioles (60-63) vs. Angels (63-60)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, WJZ/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (1-7, 7.83 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Parker Bridwell (7-1, 2.88)

What to watch

1. Nice to see you. Former Orioles prospect Parker Bridwell makes his first start at Camden Yards this afternoon in the middle of an excellent season. Bridwell, the Orioles’ ninth-round draft pick in 2010, is 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA over his past seven starts. Two outings ago, he silenced the Orioles in Anaheim, holding them to one run in seven innings. He’ll face Chris Tillman, who makes a spot start this afternoon to give the other starters an extra day of rest.

2. No momentum, mo problems. Every time the Orioles seem to come up with a big win, like they did Friday, they always seem to lose the next day. It happened again Saturday, and they slipped back to three games out of the second wild card. The best they can do this weekend is win the series and end one game closer than they started Friday. As Jonathan Schoop said after Saturday’s loss, time is beginning to run short.

3. End the slide. The Orioles come into this afternoon with four straight starters failing to complete five innings. They’ll be relying on Tillman to put a stop to that. The veteran right-hander looked good in pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his only two relief appearances since being demoted from the rotation. Perhaps the work done on the side will help him end the slide.

Orioles lineup

SS Tim Beckham

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

LF Trey Mancini

RF Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

DH Seth Smith

C Caleb Joseph

See photos of Orioles games this month.

jland@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JoshLandSun