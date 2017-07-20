Orioles on deck: What to watch Thursday vs. Rangers

Orioles (45-49) vs. Rangers (45-49)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Wade Miley (4-8, 5.40 ERA) vs. Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.05 ERA)

What to watch

1. How sweep it is. The Orioles have a chance to complete their first four-game sweep since June 2016 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles have outscored the Rangers 25-4 over the first three games of the series and are seeking their first four-game winning streak since they won five straight to improve to 22-10 in May.

2. Ham it up. Rangers lefty Cole Hamels makes his fifth start since missing two months with an oblique strain. He struggled in his return, allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. But he’s 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in his past three starts, and has pitched exactly 7 2/3 scoreless innings in each of his past two games. Hamels will be making his sixth career start against the Orioles.

3. Mr. Jones. Adam Jones has gone 5-for-9 with a home run, two RBIs and five runs scored over his past two games. He has had an inconsistent month, but is heating up. See if he can put together a third straight multihit effort in tonight’s series finale.

Orioles lineup

CF Adam Jones

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

DH​​​ Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

LF Trey Mancini

C Welington Castillo

​​​​​​​SS Rubén Tejada

​​​​​​​RF Joey Rickard

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

Browse Orioles photos from July 2017.

jland@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JoshLandSun