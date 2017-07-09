Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday at Twins

Orioles (41-46) vs. Twins (45-42)

Where: Target Field

First pitch: 2:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jiménez (3-4, 6.64 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (5-6, 5.82 ERA)

What to watch

1. Much-needed break. The Orioles bring a disappointing first half of the season to a close this afternoon, hoping to go into the All-Star break with two straight wins. It won’t do too much to improve their situation, as they’re 8½ games out of first place. But it could be a feel-good finish with the team getting Chris Davis back soon.

2. Every-other-start Ubaldo. Ubaldo Jiménez has provided good outings every other start over the past four, and is coming off a start when he allowed five runs in five innings. The start before was one of the best of his career. Which Ubaldo will it be?

3. Power stroke arrives. Mark Trumbo’s power stroke appears to be making a comeback, as he has four home runs in his past nine games. He has hits in his past seven games and is heating up as the break arrives.

Orioles lineup

LF Seth Smith

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Trey Mancini​​​​​​​

LF Hyun Soo Kim

C Caleb Joseph​​​​​​​

SS Ruben Tejada

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

