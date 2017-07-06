Orioles on deck: What to watch Thursday at Twins, plus series matchups

Orioles (40-44) vs. Twins (43-41)

Where: Target Field

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.02 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.44 ERA)

Series matchup

Offense (MLB rank)

Runs per game: Orioles (4.36, 22nd); Twins (4.55, 21st)

Average: Orioles (.252, 19th); Twins (.252, 17th)

Home runs: Orioles (115, 11th); Twins (99, t-seventh)

OPS: Orioles (.728, 23rd); Twins (.740, 19th)

Pitching (MLB rank)

Team ERA: Orioles (5.07, 29th); Twins (4.83, 26th)

Starters' ERA: Orioles (5.68, 29th); Twins (4.77, 20th)

Bullpen ERA: Orioles (4.22, 16th); Twins (4.95, 28th)

Fielding (MLB rank)

Fielding percentage: Orioles (.984, 12th); Twins (.987, fourth)

Errors: Orioles (49, t-12th fewest); Twins (39, second fewest)

UZR/150: Orioles (-3.5, 23rd); Twins (1.7, 13th)

Defensive runs saved: Orioles (-16, 22nd); Twins (16, eighth)

What to watch

1. Before it’s too late. The Orioles scored just three total runs in being swept at the Milwaukee Brewers over the past three days. The pitching didn’t fare much better, allowing six runs per game in the series. The Orioles have lost five of six since they were 39-39, and are in danger of going into the All-Star break in far worse position.

2. That’s a wrap. With Dylan Bundy in line for some extra rest, this will likely be the last time he pitches for the Orioles until the second series after the All-Star break. He'll be looking to go out on a good note after allowing at least four earned runs in three of his past four starts, posting a 7.97 ERA in those four games overall.

3. Kim’s turn. Hyun Soo Kim makes his first start since June 28. He received just four at-bats over the past six games, but gets an opportunity to play tonight, and will be looking to reverse some recent struggles. Possibly because of sporadic playing time, his average is down to .227 and his OPS has sunk to .583.

Orioles lineup

RF Seth Smith

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Trey Mancini

​​​​​​​C Welington Castillo

LF Hyun Soo Kim

​​​​​​​SS Paul Janish

