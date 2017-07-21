Orioles offense looking to carry through hottest stretch of season against league-leading Astros

There's no use asking what took so long for the Orioles to go on an offensive run like the one that carried them to a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers this week.

Of greater concern to manager Buck Showalter and the team's powerful lineup is how to keep it going.

"That's some things we've done in the past that put us in a good position in April and part of May," Showalter said. "Hopefully it's a sign of getting back to doing some of those things."

CAPTION July 20, 2017 -- The Orioles defeat the Rangers, 9-7, and sweep the four-game series. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) July 20, 2017 -- The Orioles defeat the Rangers, 9-7, and sweep the four-game series. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION July 19, 2017 -- The Orioles beat the Rangers, 10-2, for a third straight win. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) July 19, 2017 -- The Orioles beat the Rangers, 10-2, for a third straight win. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)

The Texas series was their best four-game output of the season. After winning a 3-1 pitchers’ duel Monday, they scored 12, 10 and nine runs to give them 34 runs on 49 hits over four days. They hit 10 home runs, with three by first baseman Chris Davis, a pair by center fielder Adam Jones and two by right fielder Seth Smith.

Thirty-four runs is their highest total over any four-game stretch this season, and the only four-game stretch with more this year included their 13-inning marathon in Detroit in May.

Showalter said the equation was simple, with "a lot of 'pass the baton,' some key walks."

"We pass the baton," said second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who hit his team-high 19th home run. "If I don't do it, if they don't give me a good pitch, then trust the guy behind me and let him do it. That's what we've been doing, and things are going our way. We're hitting the ball hard and finding the holes."

Schoop was joined by Davis, Jones and designated hitter Mark Trumbo with home runs on a night when they scored eight unanswered runs to erase a midgame deficit. Schoop's three RBIs gave him a club-leading 63, while Jones also drove in a pair of runs.

But key to the team's success was the bottom of the lineup, with catcher Welington Castillo, shortstop Rubén Tejada, and right fielder Joey Rickard. They reached nine times combined and scored four runs.

"We talk a lot of times about trying to create that lineup that guys have to grind all the way through it,” Showalter said. “Welington's got a track record of hitting. He's been struggling a little bit since coming off the disabled list, but he's been swinging it pretty well. And then Joey had probably as big of hits as we had. Got some things going. Anytime you're down 5-1 to Cole Hamels and you end up winning the game, you've got to like that."

To Schoop, the key to continuing this against the league-leading Houston Astros is to continue the collective production.

"This offense, from one to nine, is really good," Schoop said. "From spring training, everybody believed in each other and we know what kind of team we are. Everybody believed in each other. Of course, we struggled a little bit, but we knew we were going to come out. We knew everybody was going to play together."

